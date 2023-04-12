The Red Barn readies 'Short Attention Span Theatre"

The Red Barn’s ‘Short Attention Span Theatre’ cast consists of Iain Wilcox, Erin McKenna, Arthur Crocker, Susannah Wells, Jeremy Zoma and Cassidy Timms.

 Roberta Depiero

There are those who believe our universe — the one our planet and galaxy currently exist within — is but one of many such universes, involving multiple dimensions, overlapping times and repeating histories. While that concept may be hard to wrap your head around, the Red Barn Theatre in Key West may be able to help.

Red Barn Theatre

Their perennial favorite production, “Short Attention Span Theatre”, will return to their stage through Saturday, April 29, with this year’s theme being “Parallel Universes”. It’s an evening of six eclectic new one-act plays, each of which will take a skewed, often hilarious, look at the world (or universes) we live — or may live — within.

Tags

Recommended for you