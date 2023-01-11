Red Barn to host 'Big Night Out'

“We’re known for giving great parties,” said Mimi McDonald, managing director of the Barn. “We’ll be in the renovated Oldest House on Duval, and have some tasty drinks and food planned. We’re pulling out all the stops to make it a glittering theater party.”
Providing the entertainment for the evening will be a trio of musical performers. Randy Roberts will make an appearance, accompanied by pianist/arranger Jim Rice, as will Christine Mild, known for her performances as Patsy Cline in the “Always, Patsy Cline” productions at the theater.
“I’ll be doing some Patsy Cline teasers,” said Mild, “and lace in some other feel-good tunes that are fun and entertaining for that kind of event. But I’m really looking forward to also working up some things with Randy. We’ve been friends for years but have never had the chance to work together. It will be very special.”
“It will definitely be fun,” Roberts added. “We’ll have a good time.”
Destination Catering will be offering an array of tapas-style small plates for the evening, and the Red Barn is providing an open bar for attendees. In addition to the appearances by Roberts and Mild, music will be provided by theatrical music arranger Jim Rice.
A silent auction is also planned for partiers to peruse, which will include staycation packages, restaurant packages, and an auction of a Mario Sanchez painting.
“Big Night Out – The Party” is the annual fundraiser for the Red Barn, one of the theater’s sources for the funding needed to continue providing the theater experiences they do. Ticket sales to shows only provide a portion of the annual operating expenses, so evenings like this are important to the ongoing health of the theater.
The Red Barn Theatre is a non-profit organization.