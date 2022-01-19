New York Times assistant managing editor Sam Sifton will speak in the Palm Garden of the Key West Library as part of the Friends of the Library Speaker Series 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31.
Following Sifton's talk, The Friends will host The Times food guru at a fundraising reception at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Sifton is responsible for culture and lifestyle coverage at The Times, and is the founding editor of New York Times Cooking. He has also served as the newspaper's national news editor, culture editor, restaurant critic and columnist for The New York Times Magazine. He is the author of two cookbooks, "See You On Sunday" and "New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes."
"There is no better cause in my book than the library," said Sifton, who is also an avid fisherman. "I am eager to meet the food aficionados of Key West, as well as to wet a line while I'm in town."
In the Palm Garden talk, Sifton will be interviewed by Ellen T. White, a Friends board member, the former managing editor of The New York Public Library, and the author of the book "Simply Irresistible."
Hors d'oeuvres will be provided at the benefit event at Williams Hall by chef Martha Hubbard, known for the "sheer wizardry" in her mastery of ingredients. Tickets are $200 each and include a signed copy of Sifton's "New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes."
Registration is required for both the Palm Garden talk and for the benefit following. For registration and information, visit http://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org.
For entry to the benefit reception, proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID PCR test taken within 72 hours or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours will be required. Masks are encouraged for the Palm Garden event, located at 700 Fleming St.
The speaker series will alternate between virtual events on Zoom and in-person appearances at the Tropic. The series will present authors and experts on successive Monday evenings at 6 p.m. through Feb. 28.
“We are delighted with our 2022 lineup, which ranges from prolific author Charlaine Harris, whose Southern Vampire mysteries were adapted into HBO’s long-running “True Blood,” to local favorite Meg Cabot,” said Roberta Islieb, president of the Friends of the Key West Library. In a Valentine’s Day treat, the group will screen a movie based on Cabot’s book, “The Princess Diaries,” following her talk at the Tropic on Monday, Feb. 14.
A tradition of 25-plus years, the speaker series will also showcase philanthropist George Cooper discussing the Key West Literary Pantheon, as well as intimate conversations with nonfiction writer Les Standiford, author of “Last Train to Paradise” and “Battle of the Big Top;” historical fiction writer Pam Jenoff, on her latest, “The Winter Guest,” and crime fiction writer, S. A. Cosby, who wrote “Razorblade Tears” and “Blacktop Wasteland.”