Foodies can sample tasty temptations and savor subtropical flavors of Key West through a new “Taste of Key West 2021 Reimagined,” a palate-pleasing road map to the island’s food scene, ideal for visitors seeking value-added dining or a unique gift.
The year-long culinary celebration has been launched in lieu of the one-night annual “Taste of Key West” waterfront in-person event, traditionally held each April.
The dining card features one-time options by participating restaurants such as a complimentary entrée with purchase of one entrée’ at full price, complimentary appetizer with purchase of entrée at full price, or a specified complimentary “taste sample” — a small portion, sample appetizer, ice cream, specialty juice or coffee, for example, without purchase.
As well as creating memorable flavors, Key West’s restaurant owner-personalities, chefs, cooks and staffs are active participants in Key West’s caring lifestyle.
The pocket-sized dining cards, priced at $100 each plus tax, usable for a full year beginning Monday, April 19 to April 18, 2022 and can be purchased at: http://www.tinyurl.com/ToKW2021
‘Taste of Key West 2021 Reimagined’ benefits this year’s The SMART Ride, started in 2003 with a vision of giving back 100% of every dollar its participants raise. Since then, over $12.4 million has been raised and returned to AIDS service organizations throughout Florida to help those infected, affected or at risk for HIV/AIDS. A.H. of Monroe County, Inc., is one of the agencies who share in the proceeds.
Food-lovers and gift-seekers who are in Key West can also visit the office of We’ve Got the Keys, 922 Caroline St., or call 305-295-9112.