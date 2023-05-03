p music depalma mckay

Rich ‘In Spirit’ McKay landed in the Lower Keys in 1978 and has played bars and boats ever since.

 Photo by Ralph de Palma

Rich McKay grew up in City Island in the Bronx in New York City. His family discouraged music study, but Rich and his brother insisted. He graduated from Mount St. Michael’s High School in 1962.

McKay started playing guitar while attending Marist College in the small town of Poughkeepsie, New York. He sang harmonies with a college band, Frobisher Bay Volunteers. They entered competitions with other college groups, like Colgate, and never lost. After graduation, he taught history, geography and social studies, but that career was very short.