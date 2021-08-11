Robert Albury is a homegrown Key West talent who grew up on the corner of Amelia and Whitehead streets with eight brothers — Bristol, Scott, Jeremiah, Sammy, Harry, Philip Jr., George and William. The Alburys were not a strictly blues or soul music family. Their family musical talents began with the patriarch, Philip Albury, who spoke more Spanish than English in the home. He had a Latin band that predominately performed at the Cuban Club.
Key West percussionist Buddy Chavez credited Philip Albury with teaching him and most of the local Cuban musicians, including Mario Sanchez’s brother, Peluchi, how to play percussion.
While growing up, Robert enjoyed hearing his father and older brother George sing. George, who also spoke fluent Spanish, enjoyed both Latin and blues music. For a short time, George toured with B.B. King, but returned to Key West and now runs his own business in Miami.
Robert’s home was behind the Interiam nightclub (now the Elks Club). He remembers several big-name acts would perform at the club in the 1950s, including the legendary Louis Armstrong, Lionel Hampton and Lou Brown. As a young man, he was deeply inspired by Armstrong’s performances. Robert would climb out on the roof of their home to listen to the performers on the open-air stage in the rear of the nightclub. A little-known secret is the future Key West King of Soul would charge his friends a quarter to get on the roof with him.
Curtis Brown, a promoter, brought a number of singers, including Otis Redding, Billy Ocean and the incomparable James Brown, to Key West to perform at the Strand Theater. Brown returned to Key West a number of times, which influenced Robert’s love of soul music.
The combination of all these influences has helped Robert develop his own soul music style. Robert said his one and only regret was not learning an instrument. His father and brothers played instruments. Brown could play every instrument in his band; Robert said he felt this would have given him the gravitas with band members to question, and sometimes change, the music.
In high school, Robert Albury and Paulie Walterson, along with Willis Hagan and Gary Moore, formed a band called The Wanderers. His first big gig in Key West was at the Navy NCS Club on Whitehead (now the Elks club). Robert was also a member of the Soul Party band, along with Marty Stonely.
Robert worked for Sloppy Joe’s for almost 30 years, retiring in 2016. He has done almost everything, from working in the warehouse to cleaning the bar after closing time. He could always be heard singing on his bicycle all over Key West.
Actor-singer Tom Luna tells a story of how he would often leave work as Robert was leaving his early morning cleaning job. They would bicycle together down a deserted Duval street, singing soul tunes. Tom has always claimed that he got to sing backup for the Key West King of Soul.
Robert finally got a chance to perform at Sloppy Joe’s and held that steady gig for 22 years. After 25 years, he continues performing at the Sunset Pier with his own Robert Albury Band. Everyone loves to work with Robert. Longtime friend Fritz Sigler said: “After 30 some years, I could not have asked for a better friend or musical partner.” Robert was able to share a tribute to Armstrong of “What a Wonderful World” with his cousin and mentor, Coffee Butler, during five sold-out performances.
Long-time Key West musician Larry Baeder is glad Robert didn’t leave the island.
“Robert Albury is a force of nature. An amazing singer of world-class proportions. If Robert had left here when he was a young man, I have no doubt he would have been a star along the lines of Al Green, Otis Reading or Wilson Picket. But he chose to stay home here in Key West, where he is our island treasure. We can never appreciate him enough.”
Time hasn’t slowed Robert. At 77, he recently lost more than 70 pounds. He’s had a hip replacement, so he no longer rides his bike. He had a minor heart-issue scare last year during COVID, but his voice is as strong as ever. He and Sigler are still tearing it up locally, recently playing at the Green Parrot as well as every Sunday at the Sunset Pier.
Robert defines soul music as where “the vocals drive the music from within. The music doesn’t drive the vocals.” According to Robert, “I love everybody in the world, but it takes a bad attitude toward yourself to bring out the best to please yourself. The secret is not to try too hard to sing like someone else.”
Robert sings because he has to — he has a gift that he has to share, and he leaves everything on stage.