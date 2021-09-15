This week features one of the best all-around musicians and entertainers in Key West and unimaginably one of the leaders of the only Latin group on the island. He is very underappreciated by the general tourist and local audience, but he is deeply admired by all the musicians in town.
Rolando Rojas is an understated star. He performs five to seven nights a week. He was one of the very few musicians who did not struggle during the lockdown. Long ago, he incorporated and he pays his unemployment insurance up-to-date and almost immediately qualified on our governor’s system plus the federal funds.
Together we produced several very successful shows at the Key West Theater, putting together a mini-Tropicana show in Key West. There is something about that Latin beat that is universally loved, and Rolando is a master. He performs classical Latin music at Little Palm Island just to keep up his chops
The tourists in Key West fortunate to be around on Sunday evenings in Sloppy Joe’s are on their feet dancing salsa — or attempting to the challenging dance. Rolando is the real deal.
During every conversation, Rolando brings up his very good friends George Victory and especially Yvan Agbo — both deceased. He misses the pure joy they would all enjoy playing music together. I know he remembers them often when on stage. It’s a huge hole in his heart.
He insisted on paying tribute to Yvan at the opening of one of our Havana Nights concerts shortly after Yvan’s passing. It was a beautiful acoustic solo of “Fields of Gold,” popularized by Sting. Yvan had posted a version earlier that year celebrating his father’s passing. We ran a slideshow behind him of photos of Yvan as he played the tribute; it was very moving.