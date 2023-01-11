rokisland fest

Performances by Styx, 38 Special, Vince Neil and other hard rock icons are among the anticipated highlights for audiences Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 17-21, at Key West’s RokIsland Fest.

Attendees can enjoy the island’s balmy “winter” climate during five days of main stage shows at Key West’s open-air Coffee Butler Amphitheater in Truman Waterfront Park. The performances typically begin about 5 p.m. and continue until midnight each day.