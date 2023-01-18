Performances by Styx, 38 Special and other hard rock icons are among the anticipated highlights for audiences through Saturday, Jan. 21, at Key West’s RokIsland Fest.
Attendees can enjoy the island’s balmy “winter” climate during five days of main stage shows at Key West’s open-air Coffee Butler Amphitheater in Truman Waterfront Park. The performances typically begin about 5 p.m. and continue until midnight each day.
Hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, the rock lovers’ festival features a number of 1980s superstar acts whose music and adrenaline-pumping performances are equally relevant for today’s audiences.
As well as the legendary hitmakers already listed, performers and bands include Enuff Z’Nuff, Tesla, Loverboy, Queensryche, Stryper, Quiet Riot, Stephen Adler of Guns ‘N’ Roses, Stephen Pearcy of the heavy metal band Ratt and other notables.
Attractions for spectators include the intimate waterfront venue, allowing for close-up viewing and listening experiences that aren’t possible in typical arena settings.
While enjoying the hard-driving musicianship, audiences at Truman Waterfront Park can purchase offerings from multiple food vendors and chalet tents with full-service bars.
Festival admission options include five-day packages that include accommodations, a sunset live music sail on a 60-foot catamaran, curated experiences and access to exclusive VIP events and performances.
For attendees not needing accommodations, five-day or single-day admission passes are available, each allowing entrance into all festival venues.