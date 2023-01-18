styx

Rockers Styx highlight RokIsland Fest, along with other music rock icons, through Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater.

 Photo provided

Performances by Styx, 38 Special and other hard rock icons are among the anticipated highlights for audiences through Saturday, Jan. 21, at Key West’s RokIsland Fest.

Attendees can enjoy the island’s balmy “winter” climate during five days of main stage shows at Key West’s open-air Coffee Butler Amphitheater in Truman Waterfront Park. The performances typically begin about 5 p.m. and continue until midnight each day.