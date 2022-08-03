Ross Brown grew up in Allentown, Pennsylvania. His father and grandfather were musicians. His father always seemed to have a blues band. Ross has been playing music all his life. He graduated from Drexel University, in Philadelphia with a degree in Computer Science.

There were really good players in the Philadelphia area, but the gigs did not pay well. Temple University and the University of the Arts keep supplying Philadelphia with a large talent base. Ross says one of the best things about being a musician in Philadelphia is also one of the worst things — there are so many talented musicians.