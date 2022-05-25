‘Sushi, also known as Gary Marion, paddles against other entrants during the Schooner Wharf Minimal Regatta. Participants are allowed one sheet of 4-by-8-foot plywood, two 8-foot 2-by-4, a roll of duct tape and a pound of fasteners to build their boats. Caulking and adhesives were forbidden.
Some get “that sinking feeling” before leaving the dock. Others capsize somewhere along the course. A hardy few manage to stay afloat — but whatever the fate of their favorites, spectators can anticipate silliness and seafaring spirit Sunday, May 29, during the 31st annual Schooner Wharf Minimal Regatta.
This will be the first regatta in three years, and it promises to be filled with creativity, craziness and challenges.
The $20 entry fee benefits local VFW Post 3911 Veteran’s Relief Fund for Monroe County. Each team will receive two collectable Minimal Regatta shirts.
Teams in the regatta are only hampered by the rules: Vessels must be constructed of nothing but a single sheet of 4-by-8-foot plywood, two 8-foot-long 2-by-4s, a roll of duct tape and a pound of fasteners.
The regatta will take place in the Key West Historic Seaport off the Schooner Wharf Bar, with vessel registration at 11 a.m., inspection at 12:15 p.m. Sunday and a course demonstration at 1:15 p.m. followed by the competition.
Teams are charged with keeping their boats afloat long enough to complete the course. Up to six members are allowed per team, and at least one must stay aboard the vessel throughout the regatta.
While caulking and adhesives are forbidden, epoxy paint is permitted to decorate the craft. Themed entries and costumes are encouraged.
Some teams’ clever designs far outweigh their seaworthiness. Standouts in recent regattas include “Chick Magnet,” a rooster-themed entry whose captain went down with his ship, and the hapless “Mini Moonshine” that just couldn’t seem to stay afloat.
Lots of prizes will be awarded in categories including fastest boats in the kayak/canoe design and open design divisions, most creative designs, best paint jobs, sportsmanship and best costumed entries. In addition, organizers plan to present the dreaded “sinker” awards.
Schooner Wharf Bar will complement the on-the-water action with a Memorial Day weekend barbecue and live music, featuring Gary Hempsey and Friends followed by the Reach Out Trio.