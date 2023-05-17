Some get that “sinking feeling” before leaving the dock, while others capsize somewhere along the course. A hardy few actually manage to stay afloat — but whatever the fate of their favorites, spectators can anticipate silliness and seafaring spirit Sunday, May 28, during the annual Schooner Wharf Minimal Regatta.

Intrepid teams in the wacky regatta are handicapped by the rules: their vessels must be constructed of nothing but a single sheet of 4-by-8-foot plywood, two 8-foot-long 2-by-4-inch boards, a 60-yard roll of duct tape and 1 pound of fasteners.