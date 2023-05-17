Florida Keys visitors and residents can commemorate the subtropical island chain’s bicentennial Saturday, June 10, during a gala sea-to-table dinner in Islamorada at Bud N’ Mary’s Marina at 79851 Overseas Highway.
The banquet salutes the 200th anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature’s founding of Monroe County, which contains the entire Florida Keys, on July 3, 1823. As well as recognizing the historic anniversary, the dinner spotlights Islamorada’s long standing fishing industry and captains, a vital aspect of the Keys’ vibrant two-century history.
“We welcome fans of Islamorada’s famous fishing along with those who savor the Keys’ exquisite seafood-centric cuisine to celebrate 200 years of fishing and dining during this unforgettable event,” said Judy Hull, executive director of the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce, organizer of the gala evening.
A rooftop sunset reception is set for 6:30 p.m., while the dinner is to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the property’s Boat Barn.
As well as dining, attendees can discover Keys artists’ work, historic photos and the coral nursery at Bud N’ Mary’s. Local fishing captains host each table.
}Tickets are $200 per person and premier tables are also available. Seating is limited and reservations are required; call the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce at 305-664-4503.