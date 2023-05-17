Florida Keys visitors and residents can commemorate the subtropical island chain’s bicentennial Saturday, June 10, during a gala sea-to-table dinner in Islamorada at Bud N’ Mary’s Marina at 79851 Overseas Highway.

The banquet salutes the 200th anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature’s founding of Monroe County, which contains the entire Florida Keys, on July 3, 1823. As well as recognizing the historic anniversary, the dinner spotlights Islamorada’s long standing fishing industry and captains, a vital aspect of the Keys’ vibrant two-century history.

