2023.03.22 p music depalma kessel

Singer-songwriter Seth Kessel came to Key West to play for a month in 2020, but now calls the island home.

 Photo by Ralph de Palma

Born in Manhattan and raised in Brooklyn, Seth Kessel wasn’t interested in music or a musical career until age 16, when he was invited to a private drum lesson by Steven Wolf, who was touring with Annie Lennox. It was a surprising life-changing experience that started an obsession with drums and music.

After playing drums in some rock and punk bands, without any formal training, he began to teach himself bass and other instruments while rehearsing. In 1999, he graduated from Fort Hamilton High School, playing in the Symphonic Band. Kessel took a couple of years off; he traveled to California with two friends, but quickly returned to New York.