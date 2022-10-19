christ of the deep

The famous Christ of the Deep statue in Key Largo stands on a concrete base on a sandy bottom barely 25 feet deep and is considered a novice-level dive.

 Contributed

In the Florida Keys, much reef diving is shallow and easily navigable. The only living coral reef in the continental United States lies just a few kicks from the surface in waters as shallow as 5 feet and often only as deep as 50 feet.

What are the benefits of shallow diving?