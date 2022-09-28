Fantasy Fest smallest parade

Lady Outrageous’ offering for last year’s Smallest Parade in the Universe is titled ‘Bone Island Redux.’

 SHEILA CULLEN/Keys Citizen

Artists and artisans around the Florida Keys are ramping up their creativity to prep for Fantasy Fest, Key West’s Oct. 21-30 masking and costuming festival capped by a lavish parade along the island’s Duval Street.

The famed 10-day extravaganza offers a showcase for costume and float designers who turn their talents to perfecting moveable or wearable creations, illustrators who translate the festival’s annual theme into poster and T-shirt designs, and even artisans who specialize in eclectic miniature creations.