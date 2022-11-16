Bicyclists will pedal through the entire Florida Keys island chain along scenic Overseas Highway and Heritage Trail routes during a 165-mile Miami-to-Key West charity ride.

Hosted by TSR Adventures Inc. and called the “SMART Ride,” or “Southern Most AIDS/HIV Ride Two Thousand Twenty-Two,” the event is slated for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19. It typically attracts 400 to 500 solo riders, 250 volunteers and multiperson teams of people ranging in age from 18 to older than 70.