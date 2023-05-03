Featuring more than 250 performing songwriters including multi-genre singer/rapper Jelly Roll, fresh from his triple win at the Country Music Television Music Awards, the 27th annual Key West Songwriters Festival features an unparalleled five-day experience for music fans.

Audiences can savor everything from powerhouse country rock and blues to Americana Wednesday through Sunday, May 3-7, at more than 50 shows and jam sessions in island settings. Spearheaded by Rams Head Presents and international performing rights organization BMI, the festival has become a tradition for an incomparable group of writers and musicians.

songwriters festival schedule