South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s Jacqueline Lorber with inaugural ‘Sound of Success’ honorees Theresa Axford, Elizabeth Young, Linda Shagena, Sheri Lohr and Phillip Miani. SFSO recently celebrated Florida Keys arts and culture advocates who champion musical creativity and innovation at its 25th anniversary dinner and private concert at Hemingway’s Library at Hemingway Rum Company.
Photos by Mary Martin
Erika Biddle, left, and ‘Sound of Success’ honoree Theresa Axford.
From left, Paulie Senior Walterson, Maestra Sebrina Alfonso and Elizabeth Baker.
The South Florida Symphony Orchestra recently celebrated Florida Keys arts and culture advocates who champion musical creativity and innovation at its 25th anniversary dinner and private concert at Papa’s Pilar Distillery.
The musical powerhouse debuted its arts recognition program, the “Sound of Success,” which honored Elizabeth Young, executive director, Florida Keys Council of the Arts; Sheri Lohr, founding board member; Elena Spottswood, founding board chair; Theresa Axford, superintendent, Monroe County School District; Linda Shagena, board member, Stradivarius Society; Shirley Freeman and Harvey Server, Stradivarius Society; and Phillip Miani, former board member, Stradivarius Society.
Attendees were treated to a cocktail reception followed by an exquisite rum-paired dinner by Chef Martin Liz (Key West Personal Chef and Lost Kitchen Supper Club), and an intimate concert by Grammy Award-winning artist Zuill Bailey.
“The post-awards passing of our dear friend and patron, Philip Miani, deeply saddens everyone at South Florida Symphony Orchestra,” said Jacqueline Lorber, SFSO’s president and CEO. “As a former board and Legacy Society member, he played an integral role in our success in the Keys and beyond. Phil was especially supportive of our ‘Symphony in the Schools’ music education program, and we are forever grateful for his commitment throughout the years. Professionally, he was a financial advisor and found his happy place making a home in the Keys. We have set up a Memorial Chair to celebrate the joy he brought into our world.”
SFSO, which was founded in 1997 in Key West by Music Director Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso, is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. SFSO is dedicated to providing enriching cultural music experiences to residents and visitors in Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties.