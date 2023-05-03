The South Florida Symphony Orchestra recently celebrated Florida Keys arts and culture advocates who champion musical creativity and innovation at its 25th anniversary dinner and private concert at Papa’s Pilar Distillery.

The musical powerhouse debuted its arts recognition program, the “Sound of Success,” which honored Elizabeth Young, executive director, Florida Keys Council of the Arts; Sheri Lohr, founding board member; Elena Spottswood, founding board chair; Theresa Axford, superintendent, Monroe County School District; Linda Shagena, board member, Stradivarius Society; Shirley Freeman and Harvey Server, Stradivarius Society; and Phillip Miani, former board member, Stradivarius Society.

