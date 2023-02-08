South Florida Symphony Orchestra, launched 25 years ago in Key West under the direction of resident Maestra Sebrina Maria Alfonso, is celebrating its 2022-23 season in the island city.
The symphony will present an evening of masterworks from Brahms, Sibelius and Berlioz at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m., at Tennessee Williams Theatre, bringing Brahms’ final symphonic work, “Double Concerto for Violin and Cello in A minor, Op. 102,” featuring duo Geneva Lewis on violin and Gabriel Martins on cello, along with Finnish composer Sibelius’ “Symphony No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 82” and the spirited overture to Berlioz’s Béatrice et Bénédict, to new and returning classical music enthusiasts.
The symphony will present its third Key West anniversary performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre at The College of the Florida Keys, 5901 College Road, with an Antonín Dvoák Masterworks concert to showcase Zuill Bailey — the Grammy Award–winning American cellist who performed during the symphony’s inaugural concert in Key West — with “Cello Concerto in B minor.”
Music Director Alfonso founded the symphony in 1997 in Key West. Today based in Wilton Manors, Florida, it’s recognized for creatively dynamic, educational and engaging concert presentations.
Individual performance tickets priced from $25 to $95 are on sale now. Avid symphony aficionados can purchase the same seats to each Key West performance.