sebria maria alfonso SFSO

Award-winning conductor and Key West native Sebrina María Alfonso will guide the South Florida Symphony Orchestra into its new season on Saturday, Jan. 28.

 Photo provided

South Florida Symphony Orchestra, launched 25 years ago in Key West under the direction of resident Maestra Sebrina Maria Alfonso, is celebrating its 2022-23 season in the island city.

South Florida Symphony

The symphony will present an evening of masterworks from Brahms, Sibelius and Berlioz at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m., at Tennessee Williams Theatre, bringing Brahms’ final symphonic work, “Double Concerto for Violin and Cello in A minor, Op. 102,” featuring duo Geneva Lewis on violin and Gabriel Martins on cello, along with Finnish composer Sibelius’ “Symphony No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 82” and the spirited overture to Berlioz’s Béatrice et Bénédict, to new and returning classical music enthusiasts.