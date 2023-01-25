sebria maria alfonso SFSO

Award-winning conductor and Key West native Sebrina María Alfonso will guide the South Florida Symphony Orchestra into its new season on Saturday, Jan. 28.

South Florida Symphony Orchestra, launched 25 years ago in Key West under the direction of resident Maestra Sebrina Maria Alfonso, is celebrating its 2022-23 season with three performances in the island city.

The symphony will present its first Key West anniversary performance Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre at The College of the Florida Keys, 5901 College Road, with Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9. The rebellious musician, who died in 1975, premiered his first symphony in 1926.