stone crab season contest

Keys Fisheries in Marathon hosts the annual stone crab eating contest. Whoever can eat 25 claws in the shortest amount of time is crowned the winner. Above, Juan Mallen, seen here in 2017, eats his way to his second victory in two years. This year’s contest will be held Saturday, Nov. 5.

 Photo by Andy Newman

While the Florida Keys stone crab claw harvest season runs until May 1, the annual Stone Crab Eating Contest is an undisputed Middle Keys highlight of the season. Set for Saturday, Nov. 5, the munch-a-thon draws enthusiastic amateur eaters and their fans.

Staged at Keys Fisheries Market and Marina, at 35th Street, gulfside, in Marathon, the lively competition begins at noon. Entrants must register and be present by 11 a.m. the day of the event.