Keys Fisheries in Marathon hosts the annual stone crab eating contest. Whoever can eat 25 claws in the shortest amount of time is crowned the winner. Above, Juan Mallen, seen here in 2017, eats his way to his second victory in two years. This year’s contest will be held Saturday, Nov. 5.
While the Florida Keys stone crab claw harvest season runs until May 1, the annual Stone Crab Eating Contest is an undisputed Middle Keys highlight of the season. Set for Saturday, Nov. 5, the munch-a-thon draws enthusiastic amateur eaters and their fans.
Staged at Keys Fisheries Market and Marina, at 35th Street, gulfside, in Marathon, the lively competition begins at noon. Entrants must register and be present by 11 a.m. the day of the event.
Contestants compete to crack, clean and chow down 25 stone crab claws in the fastest time.
Although entrants are provided with industrial-strength shell crackers, some choose to employ an effective method that’s popular among Keys locals — smacking the rounded area of the claw’s shell with the back of a large serving spoon or even a simple butter knife.
Prizes such as overnight stays and passes to Keys attractions and eateries are awarded to the top three finishers as well as top teams.
In the event of a tie, those contestants face off in a 10-claw competition to determine the winner.
Interested crab consumers are encouraged to register early to ensure a spot at the table. Individual entry fee is $50 and two-person teams can register for $100. Competitors must be at least 18 years old.
Proceeds from the team event benefit a Marathon-based charity.
The Keys are Florida’s top supplier of the succulent crustacean, which is considered a renewable resource because of the crabs’ ability to regrow harvested claws. Every year, hundreds of thousands of pounds of stone crab claws are steamed, cracked and served at local markets and restaurants or distributed around the nation.