Coral spawning

 Photo provided by Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary

Divers interested in viewing the underwater phenomenon of coral spawning can join Florida Keys dive operators during select coral spawning charters — twilight trips to shallow reefs on or around the full moons in August and September to watch the reproductive action along the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef.

Scientifically observed and documented each year, the coral spawn typically occurs a few days after the late summer full moon phases. The 2022 late summer full moon dates are around Aug. 11-18 and Sept. 9-16.