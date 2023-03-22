The Key West Art & Historical Society’s month-long Tennessee Williams Birthday Celebration, which remembers the Pulitzer-prize winning literary icon with an array of arts and cultural events, wraps up this week with a party held on what would have been Williams’ 112th birthday. The bash, which is free to attend, will be held Sunday, March 26, at the Tennessee Williams Museum, 513 Truman Avenue, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Since its inception in 2011, the Tennessee Williams Birthday Celebration has commemorated the artistry of the legendary writer who is widely considered to be America’s greatest playwright. Williams, who first visited the island in 1941, called Key West “home” for more than 30 years after he bought a quaint clapboard house on Duncan Street. His works have won several Pulitzer prizes, Tony awards and Academy awards. Some of the most iconic are “The Glass Menagerie,” “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “Suddenly, Last Summer,” “Camino Real” and “A Streetcar Named Desire.”