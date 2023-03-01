Williams

Fans of theatrical drama can celebrate the life and work of Tennessee Williams, award-winning playwright of ‘The Glass Menagerie,’ ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ and ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,’ among others, throughout March on the island he called home for more than three decades.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Public Library

The Key West Art & Historical Society, operator of the Tennessee Williams Museum at 513 Truman Ave., spearheads the annual Tennessee Williams Birthday Celebration. The acclaimed playwright was born March 26, 1911, and helped shape the island’s rich literary culture after taking up residence in 1949.