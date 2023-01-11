Terry Cassidy, born and raised in the Cleveland, Ohio, area, comes from a family of musicians, learning the guitar very early and later, at 17, the banjo. His first gig was a duo with his Uncle Gordy — they “tickled the strings” together.

In November 1979, 21-year-old Terry arrived in Key West for a two-week vacation that lasted until November 2021 when he left paradise and moved to Brooksville, Florida.