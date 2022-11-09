p depalma bubba system 1.jpg

The Bubba System, in 2014, from left were, John Nunés, Mundy Ramirez, Art Descoteaux, Paulie Walterson, Henry Fuller and Johnny King.

 Photo by Ralph De Palma

It all started, in 1998, with a trip to Big Coppitt Key for the first rehearsal of a still unnamed group of local Conch musicians that included Paulie Walterson, Johnny King, Bobby Jabour, John Nunes and a bartender-lead singer from the Purple Porpoise Bar, Debra — no one can remember her last name. Having a female singer in the band did not work, so they quickly disbanded before getting off the ground.

Paulie Walterson lived in New Town, off Northside Drive. He converted an unused bedroom into a soundproof studio. They lost their bass player (Bobby Jabour) so the remaining trio of Johnny King, John Nunes and Paulie rehearsed for almost a year in the bedroom studio. Art Descoteaux joined as the new bass, and they started working on originals and the music of Carlos Santana.