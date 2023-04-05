Everyone has seen Robert Barton’s (aka Bubba Lownotes) psychedelic tuba. It’s actually a sousaphone, but more commonly called a tuba. It has appeared at almost every large Key West event, usually with Bubba’s buddy, Jeep Caillouet.

Bubba Lownotes played tuba in the high school band and was always fooling around with the instrument; he loved the sound. In 1988, he visited an old music factory in Fort Scott, Kansas, that supplied instruments to high schools all over the state. They had an upstairs repair shop loaded with old band instruments. He found three reconditioned tubas with cases. He bought the white fiberglass one, which was lighter than brass — which can weigh up to 50 pounds. He felt like he rescued an old, unwanted, broken toy.