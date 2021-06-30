Outdoor screening
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., will offer a free outdoor screening of “Summer of Soul” at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2.
The documentary recounts the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which celebrated African American music and culture and promoted Black pride and unity. Archive footage features noted singers as Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, Sly and the Family Stone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Mavis Staples and others.
Eaton Street, between Duval and Whiteheads streets, will be closed at 7 p.m. for the event. Those attending should bring chairs, although Tropic’s director, Carla Turner, noted that people will be wandering around the venue. The Tropic’s indoor theater will also be open for those wishing to by tickets for an air-conditioned experience.
Fireworks party
The Rotary Club of Key West is hosting a Patriotic Party near the Edward Knight Pier on White Street beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Food and beverages will be available for sale.
The group will also host a VIP fireworks dinner at 6 p.m. at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St.
Proceeds will benefit the group’s scholarship program.
For tickets, visit http://www.keystix.com
Fundraising concert
“Bustin’ Out of Quarantine,” an evening of rock ‘n’ roll with Wayne Sorbelli and friends’ Led Zep tribute and Parrothead Massacre, will raise funds for Nicky’s Celebration, with proceeds given to local families fighting pediatric cancer.
The event be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St.
For tickets, visit https://www.axs.com/events/403736/parrothead-massacre-tickets?skin=ramsheadpresents
The fundraiser is organized by Jamie and Wayne Sorbelli, who lost their 10-year-old son, Nicky, to cancer in 2016.
Key West
memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories.
Submissions are being accepted for a project called “Key West Diary” that may be adapted into short plays read by local actors.
To be considered, send stories of no more than 1,000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.
Williams Museum re-opens
Tennessee Williams is known as one of the greatest 20th century American playwrights. His works such as “The Glass Menagerie,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and others considered classics of the American stage. Williams earned Pulitzer Prizes, Tony Awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and other literary awards.
After a closure of more than a year, a museum honoring the writer has re-opened. Visitors and locals are invited to tour the educational and historic exhibit to enjoy and learn about Williams’ literary accomplishments and life in Key West through an extensive collection of photographs, first edition plays and books, rare newspaper and magazine articles, videos, a typewriter used by the author while writing in Key West and other artifacts on display.
Operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The museum is located at 513 Truman Ave. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/museums.
Film club at Tropic
Tropic Cinema is offering a club series, Music on Film, a weekly gathering of people interested in exploring the ways music and its stories are represented on film. Club membership is now open to the public.
The group meets at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday in the Carper Theater and delves into all genres and periods of music, its creation, performance, representation, and history.
This is a group for those who enjoy films and documentaries about music and are interested in learning about a wide variety of artists and genres. A Club Pass costs $35 per month or $14 per session.
For information and tickets, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com
The Tropic Cinema is located at 416 Eaton St.
Blue Star Museums program
The Key West Botanical Garden Society, 5210 College Road, will participate in the Blue Star Museums program, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums nationwide.
The program offers free admission through Monday, Sept. 6, to those currently serving in the U.S. military and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance.
For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.
Fantasy Fest royalty
Participants are sought for the royal campaign of king and queen of Fantasy Fest 2021.
Bestowing a crown upon a Key West resident to become king or queen of Fantasy Fest is an annual fundraising event benefiting AH Monroe, a local non-profit agency, and has raised nearly $5 million dollars since its inception.
A candidates meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Opal Key Resort, 245 Front St.
The official campaign kickoff will be Friday, Aug. 26, where the candidates will make their first public appearance and begin raising money for AH Monroe.
The Royal Coronation Ball will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront, where the candidates who raise the most money for AH Monroe will be crowned.
For information, contact Chris Elwell at 305-481-1790 or email christopher@keysfurniture.com