On Saturday, Nov. 12, launching at 9 a.m., Florida Keys historian and author Brad Bertelli will lead the next in a series of monthly historically informative two-hour seafaring excursions presented by Key West Art & Historical Society in partnership with S/V Argo Navis.
Passengers aboard the catamaran Argo Navis will enjoy Bloody Marys, mimosas or non-alcoholic beverages and light breakfast fare, while Bertelli shares the illuminating back-story and personal insights on the day’s topic, “Captain Benjamin Baker and Florida Keys Pineapple Farming.” His knowledge of Ben Baker, known as the King of Florida Wreckers in the 19th century, is extensive, and he will deftly examine Baker’s connection to Key West and his later ventures of introducing pineapple farming to the Florida Keys.
The next two upcoming tours on Argo Navis are “Lighthouses of the Florida Keys,” presented by Keys historian Cori Convertito, Thursday, Dec. 15, and “Conch Cuisine & Culture,” presented by Key West Food Tours owner Analise Andrews on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Historic Seaport Sails are limited to 50 attendees; for reservations, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events; cost is $75 for KWAHS members, $90 for non-members.
For information, contact Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
Holiday Parade floats sought
The City Key West will host its Holiday Parade at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Applications for floats will be accepted until Monday, Nov. 21. Floats can be of any length but must be maneuverable and no more than 15 feet wide and 12 feet high. Each entry requires monitors.
The number of entries is limited to 55. Entry forms must be received by no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Applications are available at https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov, or by calling Special Events Administrator at 305-809-3881.
Happy Hour History
Raise a toast to Key West history with Key West Art & Historical Society Curator and Historian Cori Convertito from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, during her popular “Happy Hour with the Historian” program at Comedy Key West, 218 Whitehead St. Participants can enjoy a complimentary draft beer, glass of house wine or a soft drink while Convertito presents on the evening’s topic, “Jefferson B. Browne’s Key West,” which will explore one of the island’s most influential residents and one of its original historians.
For reservations, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events — $12 for KWAHS members, $15 for non-members. For information, contact Cori Convertito, 305-295-6616, extension 112 or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artists Fund of the Florida Keys, Inc. has announced a Call to Artists for the 2023 Fine Art Auction to be held be held on Sunday, March 12, The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St.
The Call to Artists and submission for artwork closes at midnight Friday, Nov. 18. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted http://www.mckeefund.org.
Artists will be notified of acceptance no later than Thursday, Dec. 15. Art drop-off is Saturday, Feb. 25 with the auction preview hosted at TSKW from Thursday, March 2 through auction night on Sunday, March 12.
Only 50 entries will be accepted due to space and time limitations.
The annual art auction raises money for project-based grants to Keys visual, literary and performing artists. Attendees can bid on original paintings, sculpture, photography, fiber art, ceramics, mixed media, jewelry and more.
Each participating artist receives 50 percent of the proceeds from the sale of his or her work, while the McKee Fund receives the remainder to award to other Keys artists for select projects.
For information about the Anne McKee Artists Fund and its annual auction and artist grants, visit http://www.mckeefund.org.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.