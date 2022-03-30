Community Orchestra sets Spring Concert
The Key West Community Orchestra will present “A Joyous Spring Concert “ at the Key West Garden Club, 1100 Atlantic Blvd., from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.
On the program are compositions from Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Handel along with tangos, waltzes, marches, Disney songs and show tunes.
The $20 tickets are available only online at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com/club/garden-concert
Keys Choral Arts announces Spring Concert
Keys Choral Arts will present its Spring concert “Lux Perpetua” at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St.
The Faure Requiem will be the centerpiece of the concert, and will feature organist Chaz Bowers, who has appeared previously with Impromptu and Performance St. Paul’s.
Other music will feature a blend of contemporary choral pieces, spirituals and a medley from the Broadway musical “My Fair Lady.”
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at http://www.keyschoralarts.org. Tickets include a wine and bites reception following the concert.
For information, call Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709.
Artists’ grant opportunities
The Anne McKee Artists Fund will offer grants to individual visual, performing and literary artists who reside in Key West and the Florida Keys.
Awards up to $2000 are available for artists for project-based work. In addition, there are three youth-based scholarships with categories for age 14 and older and 14 and younger youth, as well as the Jon McIntosh Student Grant for Artistic Advancement.
Application and details with specific information for interested applicants can be found at http://www.mcKeeFund.org or via email McKeeFund@gmail.com.
Deadline for submissions is Thursday, March 31.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on select Mondays and Tuesdays.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military.
Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults.
For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays, the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the
Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration, email mjampol627@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will be held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.