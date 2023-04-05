This Just In

‘I Confess’ at TSKW
The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St., will host “I Confess,” the anonymous confessions of Key Westers, along with secrets collected from all over the country, and retold onstage by a cast of professional actors Thursday through Saturday, April 13-15.
Inspired by “Confessional” by Tennessee Williams, Alaina Albertson’s production brings to light the things that we fear about ourselves, but often have in common with our neighbor. The result is exciting, funny, devastating and cathartic.
The show features New York City-based actors Albertson, Emmanuel Achigbu, Hari Bhaskar, as well as Key West actors Kitty Clements and Jeffrey Johnson.
Audiences should note that “I Confess” includes descriptions of substance abuse, sexual situations, sexual violence, dysphoria and self-harm.
For tickets, visit http://www. https://tskw.org/i-confess/
Radio Day
Zonta Club of Key West is hosting its annual Radio Day from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Southernmost House, 1400 Duval St. All funds raised, including paid ads, will support scholarships for Key West High School students and college-bound women who live in the Lower Keys.
This event will feature live music with Clayton Lopez and the Soul Bubbas, a drawing to win $1000 cash, a fishing trip and other prizes, and a live radio remote with WEOW 92.7FM.
The event is also aimed at promoting local businesses and placing personal ads during the Radio Day event. To buy an ad, email zontakeywest@gmail.com. Donations are also accepted at http://www.zontakeywest.com or to PO Box 184, Key West, FL 33041.
Earth Day 5K Race
Key West Southernmost Runners Club is teaming up with the Conch Republic Marine Army for the 25th annual EarthDay 5K Run/Walk race in Key West on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22.
The venue is the Truman Waterfront Park, at the end of Southard Street. The registration and start/finish line is near the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham Maritime Museum.
Registration is $25 per person; children younger than 5 are free with a parent. Registration is available at http://www.runsignup.com or in person at the race location. The first 100 people registered will receive a free t-shirt.
Proceeds from the race go to the Conch Republic Marine Army, a non-profit organization dedicated to cleaning and restoring the shallow mangrove habitats of the Florida Keys. For information, visit http://www.conchrepublicmarinearmy.org.
Key Lime Festival
Key West’s annual Key Lime Festival is set to celebrate the world’s most sensational citrus with a bountiful array of festivities across the very island where Key lime pie was conceived, Friday to Tuesday, June 30-July 4.
Over five days, lovers of the lime can indulge in a full menu of activities, from an event kickoff cookbook signing and champagne reception with festival co-founder and “Key West Key Lime Pie Cookbook” author David Sloan; delicious Key lime-centric dinner and brunch events; a wild and world-famous Key lime pie eating contest; a gravity-defying Key lime pie drop competition — from the top of the Key West Lighthouse; a scavenger hunt adventure; a Key lime pie hop, and for those with a taste for limey libations, a Key lime rum tasting and a bar Sip and Stroll.
For a calendar of events, visit http://www.keylimefestival.com.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.