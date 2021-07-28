Fundraising concert
“Bustin’ Out of Quarantine,” an evening of rock ‘n’ roll with Wayne Sorbelli and friends’ Led Zep tribute and Parrothead Massacre, will raise funds for Nicky’s Celebration, with proceeds given to local families fighting pediatric cancer.
The event be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St.
For tickets, visit https://www.axs.com/events/403736/parrothead-massacre-tickets?skin=ramsheadpresents
The fundraiser is organized by Jamie and Wayne Sorbelli, who lost their 10-year-old son, Nicky, to cancer in 2016.
Nonprofit lecture
Nonprofit management expert and author Alex Counts will make an appearance at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road, for a lecture and book signing event presented by the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys.
Counts will offer key leadership, life and career secrets, detailed in his new book "When In Doubt, Ask for More: And 213 Other Life and Career Lessons for the Mission-Driven Leader."
The event is free and open to the public. The first 100 people to register will receive a free copy of Count’s new book, thanks to a gift from the G. Ross McKee Jr. Charitable Fund.
To register, visit http://www.cffk.org/booksigning.
Arts grants available
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced a new grant opportunity, Art Builds Community (ABC), to support arts and culture projects that spark conversations and strengthen the community.
Florida Keys artists, arts organizations, and civic/community-based organizations are encouraged to form alliances and partnerships to strengthen communities through projects that connect the arts with local issues and opportunities for all people.
The ABC grant deadline is Sunday, Aug. 1.
The online application and workshop information is available at http://www.www.keysarts.com.
Kids’ movies
Kids and their grownups can enjoy a $5 movie at 11 a.m. each Wednesday at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Movie selections will be posted at http://www.tropiccinema.com and on Facebook.
Key West Memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories.
Submissions are being accepted for a project called “Key West Diary” that may be adapted into short plays read by local actors.
To be considered, send stories of no more than 1,000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.
Williams Museum re-opens
Tennessee Williams is known as one of the greatest 20th century American playwrights. His works such as “The Glass Menagerie,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and others considered classics of the American stage. Williams earned Pulitzer Prizes, Tony Awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and other literary awards.
After a closure of more than a year, a museum honoring the writer has re-opened. Visitors and locals are invited to tour the educational and historic exhibit to enjoy and learn about Williams’ literary accomplishments and life in Key West through an extensive collection of photographs, first edition plays and books, rare newspaper and magazine articles, videos, a typewriter used by the author while writing in Key West and other artifacts on display.
Operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The museum is located at 513 Truman Ave. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/museums.
Film club at Tropic
Tropic Cinema is offering a club series, Music on Film, a weekly gathering of people interested in exploring the ways music and its stories are represented on film. Club membership is now open to the public.
The group meets at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday in the Carper Theater and delves into all genres and periods of music, its creation, performance, representation, and history.
This is a group for those who enjoy films and documentaries about music and are interested in learning about a wide variety of artists and genres. A Club Pass costs $35 per month or $14 per session.
For information and tickets, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com
The Tropic Cinema is located at 416 Eaton St.
Blue Star Museums program
The Key West Botanical Garden Society, 5210 College Road, will participate in the Blue Star Museums program, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums nationwide.
The program offers free admission through Monday, Sept. 6, to those currently serving in the U.S. military and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID) or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance.
For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.