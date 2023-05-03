Commissioning
celebration
The Navy League, Key West Commissioning Committee will present Howard Livingston and the Mile Marker 24 Band, with “American Idol” singer-songwriter Kristen McNamara and country artist Cliff Cody at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10.
Tickets for the concert are $10 for community members, and free for all military members and children under 12. Tickets are available at the door, or by visiting http://www.higbeecommissioning.org. Bring a chair or blanket, but no outside food, drinks or coolers.
The event celebrates the commissioning of USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13.
The Higbee, an Arleigh-Burke class destroyer, is named for Navy nurse pioneer Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee, the first woman to receive the Navy Cross for her work as Superintendent of the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps during World War I. May 13 is the birthday of the Navy Nurse Corps.
The commissioning ceremony, the culmination of a week of events for the crew of 350, their families and as many as 5,000 visitors, will be open to all, with limited free tickets still available. Apply for tickets at www.higbeecommissioning.org.
Auditions schedules
The Waterfront Playhouse will hold auditions for its next season and its Youth Theatre production on Sunday, May 7.
Auditions for “Charlotte’s Web,” the non-musical youth theatre production, will be at 1 p.m. Children 9-18 years old may audition. Auditioners will read from the script. “Charlotte’s Web will be performed Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17.
At 2 p.m., auditions for the Waterfront’s 85th Season will begin. Those auditioning should prepare a short monologue and 16 bars of a song. A dance audition will follow.
Roles are open for “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Lost in Yonkers.”
In addition, the Waterfront is asking people interested in stage managing and working tech for the various shows to come to auditions and fill out an information form.
Volunteers needed
The Key West Art Center is looking for volunteers to join a new team to produce the 2024 Key West Art and Craft Festival. This festival has a long history but is ready for some new energy and updated ideas.
The organization is looking for people who would like to help in several jobs from administration, PR and advertising, artist liaison and helpers to help with all aspects of setting and running the setup.
Creative people with ideas, or with specific skills to share, are sought to start working in July and work through the show in February 2024, depending on position in the team.
For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.
Mental health fundraiser
In honor of Mental Health Awareness month in May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Miami is hosting A Walk for Mental Health Awareness, on Saturday, May 20, from 8 to 11:30 pm. at Loan Depot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.
{p dir=”ltr”}The event raises awareness and crucial funding for local mental health services and has sponsorship and walk team opportunities available for those interested in participating. A Monroe County team will be taking part in the event.
{p dir=”ltr”}For information, registration and/or donations, visit http://www.NAMIWalks.org/Miami, email Kate Edelson at Kate@NAMIMiami.org or call 305-665-2540 or 786-775-0667.
Free historic house tours
The Key West Woman’s Club is offering free guided tours of the Hellings Curry Museum, 319 Duval St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The tours include the story of Eleanor and Martin Hellings, who in 1892 built the home that is now the club’s headquarters.
Call to artists
The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St., is seeking artwork of all media and size for its annual Mango Madness members’ exhibition.
Drop off for artwork is Tuesday through Sunday, May 16-21, for the show, which opens Thursday, June 1.
For information, visit https://tskw.org/mango-madness-summer-members-show/.
Key Lime Festival
Key West’s annual Key Lime Festival celebrates the world’s most sensational citrus with a bountiful array of festivities across the very island where Key lime pie was conceived Friday to Tuesday, June 30-July 4.
Over five days, lovers of the lime can indulge in a full menu of activities, from an event kick-off cookbook signing and champagne reception with festival co-founder and “Key West Key Lime Pie Cookbook” author David Sloan; Key lime-centric dinner and brunch events; a wild and world-famous Key lime pie eating contest; a gravity-defying Key lime pie drop competition – from the top of the Key West Lighthouse; a scavenger hunt adventure; a Key lime pie hop, and for those with a taste for limey libations, a Key lime rum tasting and a bar Sip & Stroll.
For a calendar of events, visit http://www.keylimefestival.com.
Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults.
For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
{div id=”content-details”}TSKW Glow Hours{/div}
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.