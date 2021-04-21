Tunaskin Aquatic Apparel, 604 Duval St., will host an island cleanup from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 25. Participants should sign up for a time slot before Thursday, April 15. Social distancing and mask are required and beach cleaning materials will be provided. Participants can bring their garbage back to the store or to a disposal location of their choosing.
Following the cleanup a virtual raffle of donated items will be held. The $10 donation gives participants a commemorative “First annual Key West Island Cleanup” long-sleeve Tunaskin performance shirt, a raffle ticket and discounted food and drinks at Kaya Island Eats, 628 Duval St.
Register at https://www.tunaskin.co/beach-keepers-club/ or on Eventbrite (Search for “Key West Island Cleanup”). All proceeds will be donated to Keep Key West Beautiful.
Poetry reading
The College of the Florida Keys will host CFK Poetics virtual visiting poets event with Ross Gay at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29. These free event will be primarily virtual, but limited seating will be available in the CFK Library during the live stream of the reading.
For information to access, visit http://www.cfk.edu/poetics.
Poetry contest
In celebration of National Poetry Month and to honor Robert Frost (1874-1963), The Studios of Key West will host a poetry contest, open to all Monroe County children and teens from 6 to 18.
Students are encouraged to submit poems (up to three per student) by Tuesday, May 4, by mail or drop off at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. or submit entries by emailing poetry@tskw.org, including their name, parent or guardian’s name, phone number and age with submissions. Teachers may also submit the work of students.
For information, contact Michelle Boscamp at michelle@tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Art project display
The Florida Key Council of Arts will sponsor a traveling 24-foot mural during a series of exhibitions throughout the Keys with nearly 225 6-inch square panels created by local artists. “The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be on exhibit through Monday, May 10, from Key Largo to Key West.
For information, visit http://www.keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.