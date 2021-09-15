Virtual lecture
The Key West Art& Historical Society will offer a virtual “Happy Hour with the Historian” 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, hosted by curator Cori Convertito.
Despite Key West’s relatively young age, the island has enjoyed several unique industrial endeavors. Even before Florida’s establishment as a U.S. territory in 1821, many of Key West’s residents were actively involved in various trades including wrecking and salvaging. This commerce helped the island develop into an economic center and soon it became Florida’s largest populated city. With the influx of new residents came the inevitable growth in industry; most notable were sponging and turtle fishing, both of which emerged in the 1850s.
By the 1860s, business was booming in Key West. The city’s rich and diverse economy enticed additional investors and developers, some of whom were skilled Cuban cigar manufacturers. They soon established several cigar manufacturing companies on the island, yielding an explosion among the Cuban population. The combined income from each industry made Key West the richest city per capita in the United States on the eve of the Civil War.
To register, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events
Plant Sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18.
For information call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts.
The early literacy practices help build the foundation for a lifelong love of learning. Storytime offers an opportunity to experience the practices in action, to discover great books, music and to socialize with other parents. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed.
For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
Float designers wanted
Designers and builders are sought for the annual Smallest Parade in the Universe, which will step off on Saturday, Oct. 23, at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. Entries, measuring 18 inches wide, tall and deep, will travel down a replica of Duval Street.
The official Fantasy Fest Event theme for this year’s parade is “All a Daze for a Holiday.”
Floats will be auctioned off following the parade with all proceeds benefitting MARC and will be exhibited for the month of October in the main gallery of TSKW.
For a parade application, visit http://www. thesmallestparadeintheuniverse.com, contact Becki @ MARC 305-294-9526, Ext. 25, or email info@thesmallestparadeintheuniverse.com
Reef Fest
A celebration of marine conservation will be held Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 14-17, at the Reef Campus, 98300 Overseas Highway, Key Largo.
The event will have diving, snorkeling, kayaking, ocean-themed seminars, educational programs and social events. Participants are invited to share love for the ocean and learn about the latest in conservation. Most events are free, but pre-registration is requested.
For details about specific health and safety measures, email events@reef.org. For registration, visit https://www.reef.org/reeffest/registration
Free English tutoring
Literacy Volunteers of America provides free, confidential one-to-one and small group literacy instruction for any Monroe County resident who needs help reading, writing and communicating in English. For information on tutoring or being a student, stop by the office inside the Lions Club building, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., call or text 305-304-0578 or visit http://www.lva-monroe.com. LVA serves students in the Lower, Middle and Upper Keys.
Key West Memories soughtThe Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories.
Submissions are being accepted for a project called “Key West Diary” that may be adapted into short plays read by local actors.
To be considered, send stories of no more than 1,000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.
Tree donations sought
The Key West Art & Historical Society, in partnership with Monroe County Project Management, is seeking funds for trees to enhance the Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd.
The long-term goal of the project is to reduce flooding caused by sea level rise and to preserve the Civil War-era fortification.
To donate, visit http://www.kwahs.org/paradegrounds
Guitar Classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration email jampolmateo1@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.