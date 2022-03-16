Concerts at the Tennessee Williams
The Tennessee Williams Theatre’s Encore Series will present “Ten Tenors! Direct from Australia” on Wednesday, March 16.
Tickets are available online at http://www.keystix.com or at 305-295-7676. The Tennessee Williams Theatre is located at 5901 College Road.
Home Tours
Old Island Restoration Foundation will offer its final home tours of the season Friday and Saturday, March 18-19.
The focus of this month’s tour is exploring Key West’s past and celebrating its bicentennial by revisiting some key public buildings that contributed to the city’s history.
Tickets purchased in advance at http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com are $55. Tickets purchased at the door are $60.
Holi Festival
The Key West Library will celebrate the Indian Holi Festival of colors on Saturday, March 19, at the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St.
A demonstration of Indian cooking will be held at 1 p.m. and then all are invited to celebrate spring by throwing brightly colored powders at each other at 2 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595.
Cemetery tour
A Key West City Cemetery Stroll will be held Saturday, March 19. During the stroll, small groups of visitors will be escorted to grave sites where interpreters will tell the stories of the deceased in brief monologues. Three tours will be offered, 9:30, 9:50 and 10 a.m.
The event offers an opportunity to learn first-hand about some of the people who have given Key West its colorful and significant character. Space is limited for the tours and pre-registration is required. A donation of $20 (cash or check) per person to the Historic Florida Keys Foundation is requested, with all proceeds devoted to cemetery restoration. Participants should enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gates and go to the registration table on 2nd Avenue.
Reservations can be made by calling 305-304-1453.
Songbook concert
The Key West Harry S Truman Foundation Music Series will present “The Libby York Trio and the Great American Songbook,” at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the Harry S Truman Little White House, 111 Front St.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. In the event of rain, the event will take place the following evening, March 22, same time, same place.
Accompanied by Bob Wason on piano and Mark Rose on saxophone and flute, vocalist and bandleader York will deliver classics by legends such as Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, George and Ira Gershwin, Dietz and Schwartz and Rodgers and Hart, many of the tunes written during the Truman era.
For tickets and information, visit www.trumanlittlewhitehouse.org/foundation/events/.
Aqua Idol
After a two-year hiatus, the grand finale of the Waterfront Playhouse’s 2020 Aqua Idol contest will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 21, at Aqua Nightclub, 711 Duval St.
Artists’ grant opportunities
The Anne McKee Artists Fund will offer grants to individual visual, performing and literary artists who reside in Key West and the Florida Keys.
Awards up to $2,000 are available for artists for project-based work. In addition, there are three youth-based scholarships with categories for age 14 and older and 14-and-younger youth, as well as the Jon McIntosh Student Grant for Artistic Advancement.
Application and details with specific information for interested applicants can be found at http://www.mcKeeFund.org or via email McKeeFund@gmail.com.
Deadline for submissions is Thursday, March 31.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on select Mondays and Tuesdays.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military.
Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults.
For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
Art classes offered
Karen Beauprie is offering a class “Finding Your Voice in Watercolors” at the Key West Art Center, 301 Front St. on Tuesdays until March 29.
Classes will be held upstairs at the Key West Art Center & Gallery. Masks and either proof of vaccinations or a weekly test for COVID will be required to attend classes. Classes are limited to eight students due to distancing requirements.
For information, call Karen at 847-687-2667. For registration, call the Art Center at 305-294-1241 for individual classes.
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays, the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the
Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration, email mjampol627@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.