Virtual lecture
The Key West Art & Historical Society will offer a virtual “Happy Hour with the Historian” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, hosted by curator Cori Convertito. Her topic will be the Custom House.
Whether by land, sea, or air, it’s hard to miss the ornate, four-story Custom House Museum that stands sentinel over the island — just about everyone who lives in or visits Key West can reference the red brick building located at the foot of Front Street. What might not be so obvious is the history it holds — from the exhibits within, to the gallery walls they are hung upon, and the tin roof that protects it all — and the painstaking efforts that have been made (and are still underway) to preserve the architectural crown jewel of the island.
Among the most architecturally significant buildings in Florida and a superb example of Richardsonian Romanesque Architecture (and the only one of its kind in the Keys), the Custom House wasn’t always a museum. Opened to the public in 1891 as a centerpiece of federal authority in the State of Florida, it originally housed the Collector of Customs, the Postal Service, Federal Courthouse and the Lighthouse 7th District Office, serving as Key West’s nerve center.
To register, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming_events
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 30-person capacity is reached.
For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Coloring book events
Local artist Jennifer Potter has created a 52-page coloring book called “Color Me Key West,” which showcases an array of island establishments and landmarks with everything from Kino’s Sandals to Garrison Bight.
The book will be officially launched from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Key West Collective, 720 Caroline St.
Farmer Jeanne from the MCSO Animal Farm will be there with her constant companion, Mo the sloth. Popcorn and crayons will be provided.
Watercolorist Terry Gardiner has created “Key West Vacation Memories Coloring Book,” which follows a family on a vacation to the island and is illustrated with drawings of beaches, attractions and restaurants.
On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Gardiner will be presenting 90 signed copies of his book to the Christmas Gift Program of the Key West Salvation Army, 2924 Flagler Ave.
Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts.
The early literacy practices help build the foundation for a lifelong love of learning. Storytime offers an opportunity to experience the practices in action, to discover great books, music and to socialize with other parents. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed.
For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
Float designers wanted
Designers and builders are sought for the annual Smallest Parade in the Universe, which will step off on Saturday, Oct. 23, at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. Entries, measuring 18 inches wide, tall and deep, will travel down a replica of Duval Street.
The official Fantasy Fest Event theme for this year’s parade is “All a Daze for a Holiday.”
Floats will be auctioned off following the parade with all proceeds benefitting MARC and will be exhibited for the month of October in the main gallery of TSKW.
For a parade application, visit http://www. thesmallestparadeintheuniverse.com, contact Becki @ MARC 305-294-9526, Ext. 25, or email info@thesmallestparadeintheuniverse.com
Reef Fest
A celebration of marine conservation will be held Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 14-17, at the Reef Campus, 98300 Overseas Highway, Key Largo.
The event will have diving, snorkeling, kayaking, ocean-themed seminars, educational programs and social events. Participants are invited to share love for the ocean and learn about the latest in conservation. Most events are free, but pre-registration is requested.
For details about specific health and safety measures, email events@reef.org. For registration, visit https://www.reef.org/reeffest/registration
Free English tutoring
Literacy Volunteers of America provides free, confidential one-to-one and small group literacy instruction for any Monroe County resident who needs help reading, writing and communicating in English. For information on tutoring or being a student, stop by the office inside the Lions Club building, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., call or text 305-304-0578 or visit http://www.lva-monroe.com. LVA serves students in the Lower, Middle and Upper Keys.
Key West Memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories.
Submissions are being accepted for a project called “Key West Diary” that may be adapted into short plays read by local actors.
To be considered, send stories of no more than 1,000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.
Tree donations sought
The Key West Art & Historical Society, in partnership with Monroe County Project Management, is seeking funds for trees to enhance the Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd.
The long-term goal of the project is to reduce flooding caused by sea level rise and to preserve the Civil War-era fortification.
To donate, visit http://www.kwahs.org/paradegrounds
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration email jampolmateo1@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.