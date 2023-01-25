This Just In

Performance talks
Master flautist and lecturer Galen Abdur-Razzaq will give a performative talk on Afro-Cuban Jazz at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St. For information, call 305-292-3595.
He will also speak about “Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement,” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Marathon Public Library, 3490 Overseas Highway. For information, call 305-743-5156.
Seating is limited for both events.
Abdur-Razzaq studied at Berklee College of Music and holds a master’s degree in Education and Performing Arts from Rutgers University.
Speaker series
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will present Keys veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader at 6 p.m. on Monday Jan. 30, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St.
Lectures are free and open to all, but registration is required at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/2023-speaker-series/2023/mader. Come to the Fleming Street gate to join the standby line without an already guaranteed seat.
Mader will speak about his book “The Vet at Noah’s Ark: Stories of Survival from an Inner-city Animal Hospital,” an account of his fight to protect his animal patients and human staff amid the dangerous realities of inner-city life, the Los Angeles riot and a celebration of the remarkable human-animal bond.
For information, visit http://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org.
Valentine’s Day Gala
Wesley House Family Service’s annual fundraising gala will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, on the grounds of the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St.
The theme is 1800s Baroque, inspired by the Netflix series “Bridgerton;” costumes are encouraged and cocktail attire is acceptable.
Full tables may be reserved by purchasing either a quantity of eight or 10 guaranteed seating tickets. Regular gala tickets provide the same buffet meal with limited seating available on a first-come-first-serve basis. All tickets include a complimentary welcome glass of champagne and a cash bar.
The emcees are Erin McKenna and Steve Miller and music will be provided by the Prime Movers.
A silent auction will feature art and items donated by Keys businesses.
For tickets, visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org/valentinesgala
KWAHS fundraiser
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a Prohibition-themed party fundraiser dinner at the A1A Speakeasy, aka Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd., from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Guests will enjoy an open bar and dine on a surf n’ turf catered dinner, and relax in the Rumrunners Cigar Lounge with hand rolled cigars and rums. Swinging jazz music will be provided throughout the evening by Skipper’s Key West Jazz Band.
Honored at the event will be Bert Bender, Key West architect and preservationist, the recipient of the 2023 Scotti Merrill Preservation Award for his ongoing dedication to the historic preservation of the Custom House Museum. The annual accolade honors an individual who has dedicated him or herself to preserving the cultural heritage of the Florida Keys.
For tickets, visit http://www.kwahs.org/up-coming events.
Choral group seeks singers
Keys Choral Arts is looking for singers for its spring season.
Rehearsals are held on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Auditions are not required and the group is preparing for its spring concert scheduled for Tuesday, March 28.
Membership is open throughout the month of January to anyone age 16 and older, with basses and tenors particularly desired. Dues are $100 per person and full and partial scholarships are available..
Keys Choral Arts is a true community chorus for people who love to sing. Audio learning tracks are provided for each voice part, and can be accessed through its website http://www.keyschoralarts.org. All that is required is a love of making music and a sincere commitment to dedicate the necessary time for rehearsals and individual learning.
For information, call Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or email keyschoralarts@gmail.com.
Cemetery Stroll
A Cemetery Stroll will be offered at the Historic Key West Cemetery this season will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12. During the stroll, small groups of visitors will be escorted to gravesites where interpreters will tell the stories of the deceased.
Among the gravesites to be visited are those of the Knight Family, Sloppy Joe Russell, B’Nai Zion Jewish Cemetery, Gladys Bates, Captain Outrageous, the Otto Family and Figueredo Plot.
The tour will take approximately 90 minutes. Participants should wear comfortable shoes and plan to walk over a mile on uneven ground. Bottled water will be provided.
This is an opportunity to learn first-hand about some of the people who have given Key West its colorful and significant character. Space is limited for the tours and pre-registration is required. A donation of $20 (cash or check) per person to the Historic Florida Keys Foundation is recommended, with all proceeds devoted to cemetery restoration. Participants may enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gate and go to the registration table on Palm Avenue.
The groups are scheduled for departures at 9:30, 9:50 and 10:10 am. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling or texting 305-304-1453 or by emailing at hfkf@bellsouth.net.
An additional stroll will take place Sunday, March 5.
The cemetery strolls are sponsored by the City of Key West and the Historic Florida Keys Foundation.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.