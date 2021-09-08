Distinguished Speaker Series
The Key West Art & Historical Society will offer a fast, 50-minute journey through 400 years of Florida history in a virtual presentation at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
James Clark, of the University of Central Florida’s History Department, will use dozens of stories in his presentation “The Hidden History of Florida.”
Lionfish Derby planned
The Florida Keys Lionfish Derby and Festival will be held Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 9-12, at the Postcard Inn Beach Resort and Marina, 84001 Overseas Highway in Islamorada.
The family-friendly event will feature two days of lionfish hunting with teams of two to four divers, lionfish tastings, educational demonstrations, games, interactive booths from environmentally-minded vendors and live music
For information, visit https://www.reef.org/events/florida-keys-lionfish-derby-and-festival
Tropic Cinema hits ‘pause’
In view of the increasing number of COVID cases in Monroe County and to help prevent the spread of the virus and its variants in the community and protect staff, volunteers and patrons, the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., will be closed until Friday, Sept. 10.
Patrons with tickets for a film who have not yet been contacted can email for a full refund or rain check at info@tropiccinema.com
The Board of Directors and staff will continuously re-evaluate the data throughout the week. Check http://www.tropiccinema.com, Facebook and Instagram to confirm re-opening date.
Guitar Classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays starting Sept. 12, the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration email jampolmateo1@gmail.com.
Beginning Sept. 13, a class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.
Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts.
The early literacy practices help build the foundation for a lifelong love of learning. Storytime offers an opportunity to experience the practices in action, to discover great books, music and to socialize with other parents. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed.
For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
Float designers wanted
Designers and builders are sought for the annual Smallest Parade in the Universe, which will step off on Saturday, Oct. 23, at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. Entries, measuring 18 inches wide, tall and deep, will travel down a replica of Duval Street.
The official Fantasy Fest Event theme for this year’s parade is “All a Daze for a Holiday.”
Floats will be auctioned off following the parade with all proceeds benefitting MARC and will be exhibited for the month of October in the main gallery of TSKW.
For a parade application, visit http://www. thesmallest paradeintheuniverse.com, contact Becki @ MARC 305-294-9526, Ext. 25, or email info@thesmallestparade intheuniverse.com
Reef Fest
A celebration of marine conservation will be held Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 14-17, at the Reef Campus, 98300 Overseas Highway, Key Largo.
The event will have diving, snorkeling, kayaking, ocean-themed seminars, educational programs and social events. Participants are invited to share love for the ocean and learn about the latest in conservation. Most events are free, but pre-registration is requested.
For details about specific health and safety measures, email events@reef.org. For registration, visit https://www.reef.org/reeffest/registration
Key West Memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories.
Submissions are being accepted for a project called “Key West Diary” that may be adapted into short plays read by local actors.
To be considered, send stories of no more than 1,000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.