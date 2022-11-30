End of the 2022 hurricane season
Conch Republic dignitaries and military forces, elected officials and civic leaders will unite to say farewell to the 2022 hurricane season on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the USCGC Ingham at Truman Waterfront Park.
Live music begins at 4 p.m., with Raven Cooper and Uncle Bob. The ceremony starts at 4:30, and includes the blowing of the Sacred Conch Shell, presentation of colors by the Key West Cadet Squadron U.S. Civil Air Patrol, and benediction by Bishop Jonathan Carey, Glad Tidings Community to Community Outreach program.
The ceremonial burning of the hurricane flags, with the Conch Republic’s Speaker of the House, Paul Menta, and Gen. Scarlett Jai Sommers, CO of the Conch Republic Army, will be held at 5.
The Conch Republic is a “sovereign state of mind,” and the nation’s values are humor, warmth, respect and peace.
For information, visit http://www.conchrepublic.com and http://www.conchrepublicmilitaryforces.com
Mud-Pi Dinner
The College of the Florida Keys’ student ceramics club, Mud-Pi, will host its annual dinner on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at CFK’s Ceramics Studio, 5901 College Road.
Attendees of the fund-raiser will select their own student-crafted ceramic bowl to eat from and take home as a souvenir. Students in CFK’s culinary program are catering the event with three multicultural food stations serving Cajun, Texan, and Mexican cuisines. A mocktail bar, staffed by students in the hospitality program, will serve creative beverages special for the event. Attendees will enjoy live demonstrations and be able to purchase art through a silent auction and ceramics sale. Admission is $50 at the door.
For information, email John.Bradford@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3132.
Holiday open house
The Key West Woman’s Club will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 319 Duval St.
The annual event will feature tours of the historic Hellings House, music by the Bahama Village Children’s Choir and the Key West Community Orchestra, a tree-lighting ceremony, desserts and appetizers and Edith Amsterdam’s infamous eggnog.
Donations of new and unwrapped clothing items for students from K-12 are appreciated.
Eaton Street
Christmas Stroll
This free, family-friendly event on Sunday, Dec. 4, begins at 4 p.m. at St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St., where Keys Choral Arts presents a short program of secular and religious music for the season.
Continue strolling to Old Stone First United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St., for Christmas music at 5:15 p.m., with voice, instruments, piano and organ.
Also open:
• The Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., serving up a classic Christmas short film and some fresh-popped popcorn.
• The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St., featuring the annual artists’ winter show, and a full bar plus the Mistletoe Holiday Berry Cocktail special at Hugh’s View on the roof.
• Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St., for a tour of the renovated space, live music by Mateo Jampol and holiday snacks and drinks.
• Salt Gallery, 830 Fleming St., to shop fine arts and crafts from local artists and artisans.
Plant a Million Corals opening
Summerland Farms, 23801 Overseas Highway, will be the site of the opening of Plant a Million Corals from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Tours of the newly established Restoration Park, information and demonstrations of our coral restoration operation and a meet-and-great session with the team will be offered. Dr. David E. Vaughan, the scientist who pioneered micro-fragmentation, the technology used in many of the successful coral restoration programs around the world, will be available for questions.
The free event will conclude with a “coral cutting,” the micro-fragmentation of the organization’s 1,000th coral to commemorate the new facility.
A ticketed event will follow at the South of the Seven Restaurant, 17075 Overseas Highway. Live music, cocktails, a silent auction and a dinner raising money for the ongoing programs of the Plant a Million Corals Foundation will be held. Updates on operations, future plans, and opportunities for involvement with coral restoration and the restoration park will be discussed.
For information or tickets, visit http://www.plantamillioncorals.org or email plantamillioncorals@gmail.com
Sail into Historic Exploration KWAHS
On Thursday, Dec. 15, Keys historian Cori Convertito will lead the next in a series of monthly historically informative two-hour seafaring excursions presented by Key West Art & Historical Society in partnership with S/V Argo Navis. She will be speaking on “Lighthouses of the Florida Keys.”
Passengers aboard the catamaran Argo Navis will enjoy Bloody Marys, mimosas or non-alcoholic beverages and light breakfast fare, while Bertelli shares the illuminating back-story and personal insights on the day’s topic, “Captain Benjamin Baker and Florida Keys Pineapple Farming.” His knowledge of Ben Baker, known as the King of Florida Wreckers in the 19th century, is extensive, and he will deftly examine Baker’s connection to Key West and his later ventures of introducing pineapple farming to the Florida Keys.
“Conch Cuisine & Culture,” will be presented by Key West Food Tours owner Analise Andrews on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Historic Seaport Sails are limited to 50 attendees; for reservations, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events; cost is $75 for KWAHS members, $90 for non-members.
For information, contact Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ Burlesque Show
The production of ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ Burlesque Show is a lighthearted gift of cheer for the holidays, performed at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St.
The show is based on the classic Christmas song and combines the talents of burlesque performers, circus style entertainers and singers.
The cast is led by Julliard School of Music graduate Shelly Watson and performed by Key West Burlesque dancers.
Tickets available at http://www.thekeywesttheater.com or by calling 305-985-0433.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.