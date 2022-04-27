Kids’ concert
Robin Kaplan’s Music Room will present its annual Kids Helping Kids Concert “Songs in the Spotlight” at the Key West Theater at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1.
The community’s young musicians will sing and perform, accompanied by Skipper Kripitz and Joe Dallas. The free program will include a celebration of songs from Broadway and motion pictures and will raise money to support the Florida Keys Children’s Shelter.
The Key West Theater is at 512 Eaton St. For information, call 305-304-6960.
Poetry contest
In celebration of National Poetry Month in April, and Robert Frost, The Studios of Key West will host the annual Children & Teen Poetry Contest.
Monroe County students can submit poetry entries by Tuesday, May 3. Children 6-12 and teens 13-18 can mail or drop their poems off at TSKW, 533 Eaton St.
Students may also submit written works by emailing poems to poetry@tskw.org. Students should include their name, parent or guardian’s name, phone number and age with submissions. Poetry can be any length, based on any subject, and be rhymed or unrhymed. Teachers may also submit the work of their students.
Fashion show gala
The Cornish Memorial A.M.E Zion Church will host a Pre-Mother’s Day Fashion Show Gala from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Frederick Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St.
Tickets for the event at $20 and includes dinner.
For information, call The Rev. Rochelle McEntyre at 803-524-4689 or visit http://www.cornishmemorialamez.com
Arts Council announces TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Mondays and Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military.
Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults.
For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays, the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the
Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration email mjampol627@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.