Artist-designed baseball bats
On the eve of Key West’s 200th anniversary, Play Ball!, a multi-venue exhibition, celebrates two of the ingredients in Key West’s secret sauce: cultural roots in Cuba, and a love of baseball. A central component of the project is the creation of 200 commissioned, artist-designed baseball bats. The Studios of Key West is seeking artists who’d like to design a baseball bat using their favorite materials, turn it into a unique artwork, then submit it for participation.
Artists may pick up a Play Ball! bat from TSKW, 533 Eaton St., through Saturday, Jan. 29 during regular box office hours (Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Completed bats will be accepted Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 17-19, and the exhibition will be on view Thursday, March 3 through Thursday, March 31.
Artists will be paid 65% of the sales proceeds from any Play Ball! bats, with the balance supporting The Studios of Key West and Old Island Restoration Foundation.
For information about the project, visit https://tskw.org/call-for-artists-play-ball-artists-baseball-bats/.
Concert Series
Southernmost Chamber Music Society will offer a series of three concerts at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. Concerts will be performed in the sanctuary, with audiences distanced and masked.
A concert on Thursday, Jan. 20, will feature music of the Baroque, including works of Handel, Bach, Soler and others. The Thursday, Feb. 24, concert will have classic and romantic pieces and the Thursday, March 31, event will showcase the work of mainly French composers, including Faure, Milaud, Gaubert and others. All concerts are at 7 p.m. A reception will follow in the cloisters.
For information, visit https://www.southernmostchambermusicsociety.com/events
Nautical Expo
Fans of boating, fishing, diving and other watersports can take their pick of maritime merchandise at the annual Big Pine & Lower Keys Nautical Expo set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15-16.
Designed to appeal to local and visiting sailors, anglers, kayakers, paddleboarders, underwater enthusiasts and everyone who enjoys the Florida Keys’ subtropical seafaring lifestyle, the open-air market is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
More than 100 vendors are expected to be on hand to showcase their offerings on the tree-shaded grounds of the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, 31020 Overseas Highway, Mile Marker 31 on Big Pine Key. Among the items typically available for purchase are dive and snorkel equipment, fishing gear, boating supplies, coastal lifestyle furnishings and unique nautical-themed wares.
Other attractions at the family-friendly event include live music provided by local and regional musicians and bands. Attendees also can browse booths featuring arts and crafts, clothing and jewelry and enjoy casual food and beverages.
Proceeds from the Nautical Expo benefit the programs of the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce. Admission and parking are free.
For information, visit http://www.lowerkeyschamber.com or call 305-872-2411
Library speaker
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will present George Cooper discussing his “Guide to the Key West Literary Pantheon” at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, in the Palm Garden of Garden of the library, 700 Fleming St.
Cooper’s talk will be outdoors in the Palm Garden at the Key West Library at 700 Fleming Street. Masks are required, and seating is limited. The lecture is free and open to all, but registration is required at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration
Cooper has had a variety of careers, spent most of his first 25 adult years as a law professor at Columbia University and as a civil rights lawyer during the 1960-70 heyday of that reform movement.
Since 2000, Cooper has devoted himself to non-profit arts projects, involved in establishing the Tropic Cinema, for which he served as founding chairman, treasurer and general overseer.
In 2016, with his wife Judy Blume, he helped found Books & Books at The Studios of Key West. A Guide to the Key West Literary Pantheon is the most recent of his published works.
For information, http://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org.
Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through Friday, Jan. 21.
Awards are given for the categories of preservation, rehabilitation, restoration, and new construction that maintains the integrity of the historic neighborhood.
Properties throughout Monroe County are eligible, but those previously entered may not participate unless significant new work has been accomplished.
For information and an application visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718 or 305-304-1453.
Cemetery tour
A Key West Cemetery Stroll will be held Saturday, Jan. 22. During the stroll, small groups of visitors will be escorted to grave sites where interpreters will tell the stories of the deceased in brief monologues. Three tours will be offered, 9:30, 9:50 and 10 a.m.
Among the grave sites to be visited are those of Huie Wing Lee, Gladys Bates, Nelson English, Frank Adams, Sheldon Yates, the Gato plot, the Babies Plot in the Catholic section, and the Spottswood Mausoleum.
The event offers an opportunity to learn first-hand about some of the people who have given Key West its colorful and significant character. Space is limited for the tours and pre-registration is required. A donation of $20 (cash or check) per person to the Historic Florida Keys Foundation is requested, with all proceeds devoted to cemetery restoration. Participants should enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gates and go to the registration table on 2nd Avenue.
Additional tours will be offered on Saturday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, March 19.
Reservations can be made by calling 305-304-1453.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on select Thursdays.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St.
The bricks, priced at $125, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information, visit https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/kwahs
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the
Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration email mjampol627@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.
Art classes offered
Karen Beauprie is offering a class “Finding Your Voice in Watercolors” at the Key West Art Center, 301 Front St. on Tuesdays from Jan. 11 to March 29.
Classes will be held upstairs at the Key West Art Center & Gallery. Masks and either proof of vaccinations or a weekly test for COVID will be required to attend classes. Classes are limited to eight students due to distancing requirements.
For information, call Karen at 847-687-2667. For registration, call the Art Center, 305-294-1241 for individual classes or online at http://www.keywestartcenter.com for full months only.