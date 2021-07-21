Key West Memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories.
Submissions are being accepted for a project called “Key West Diary” that may be adapted into short plays read by local actors.
To be considered, send stories of no more than 1,000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.
Hemingway Days races
Runners and paddleboarders are invited to participate in the Hemingway 5K Run/Walk and Paddleboard Race, set for Saturday, July 24. The races take place in Old Town, celebrating Ernest Hemingway’s sporting lifestyle.
The Paddleboard Race will kick off at 5 p.m. at Southernmost Beach, 1405 Duval St. A 3-mile ocean course will challenge paddlers before they finish back at the beach. Visit http://keywesthalfmarathon.com for rental information.
The 5K Run/Walk will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Truman Annex Waterfront Park, at the end of Southard Street. Landmarks on the course include the Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum, Green Parrot Bar, the Key West Lighthouse and Custom House as runners complete the fast, flat 3.1-mile course.
On race day, a registration booth will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. at Truman Waterfront Park. Paddleboarders will register between 3 and 4 p.m. Race packets, bibs and collectible tech shirts can be picked up there. All finishers will receive a medal.
Fundraising concert
“Bustin’ Out of Quarantine,” an evening of rock ‘n’ roll with Wayne Sorbelli and friends’ Led Zep tribute and Parrothead Massacre, will raise funds for Nicky’s Celebration, with proceeds given to local families fighting pediatric cancer.
The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St.
For tickets, visit https://www.axs.com/events/403736/parrothead-massacre-tickets?skin=ramsheadpresents
The fundraiser is organized by Jamie and Wayne Sorbelli, who lost their 10-year-old son, Nicky, to cancer in 2016.
Arts grants available
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced a new grant opportunity, Art Builds Community (ABC), to support arts and culture projects that spark conversations and strengthen the community.
Florida Keys artists, arts organizations, and civic/community-based organizations are encouraged to form alliances and partnerships to strengthen communities through projects that connect the arts with local issues and opportunities for all people.
The ABC grant deadline is Sunday, Aug. 1. A Zoom application workshop will be offered at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 19. RSVP to director@keysarts.com
The online application and workshop information is available at http://www.www.keysarts.com.
Kids’ movies
Kids and their grownups can enjoy a $5 movie at 11 a.m. each Wednesday at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St.
Movie selections will be posted at http://www.tropiccinema.com and on Facebook.
Williams Museum re-opens
Tennessee Williams is known as one of the greatest 20th century American playwrights. His works such as “The Glass Menagerie,” “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and others considered classics of the American stage. Williams earned Pulitzer Prizes, Tony Awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and other literary awards.
After a closure of more than a year, a museum honoring the writer has re-opened. Visitors and locals are invited to tour the educational and historic exhibit to enjoy and learn about Williams’ literary accomplishments and life in Key West through an extensive collection of photographs, first edition plays and books, rare newspaper and magazine articles, videos, a typewriter used by the author while writing in Key West and other artifacts on display.
Operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The museum is located at 513 Truman Ave. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/museums.
Film club at Tropic
Tropic Cinema is offering a club series, Music on Film, a weekly gathering of people interested in exploring the ways music and its stories are represented on film. Club membership is now open to the public.
The group meets at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday in the Carper Theater and delves into all genres and periods of music, its creation, performance, representation, and history.
A Club Pass costs $35 per month or $14 per session.
For information and tickets, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com
The Tropic Cinema is located at 416 Eaton St.
Blue Star Museums programThe Key West Botanical Garden Society, 5210 College Road, will participate in the Blue Star Museums program, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums nationwide.
The program offers free admission through Monday, Sept. 6, to those currently serving in the U.S. military and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID) or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance.
For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.