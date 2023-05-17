Mental health fundraiser set for Saturday
In honor of Mental Health Awareness month in May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Miami is hosting A Walk for Mental Health Awareness, on Saturday, May 20, from 8 to 11:30 pm. at Loan Depot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.
The event raises awareness and crucial funding for local mental health services and has sponsorship and walk team opportunities available for those interested in participating. A Monroe County team will be taking part in the event.
For information, registration and/or donations, visit http://www.NAMIWalks.org/Miami, email Kate Edelson at Kate@NAMIMiami.org or call 305-665-2540 or 786-775-0667.
‘Beauty and the Beast’ dance performance
The CoffeeMill Dance Studio will celebrate 40 years of dance in Key West and present DanceWorks 20!, featuring a dance adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast” and other new works at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road
This annual dance concert brings together the original works produced by students, faculty, and professional dancers as they collaborate on a celebration of all styles of dance including ballet, contemporary, hiphop, jazz, Latin dance, African dance and belly dance
Tickets are available at http://www.keystix.com or 305-295-7676. For more information, visit http://www.coffeemilldance.com.
Garden lecture
The Key West Botanical Garden Society, 5210 College Road, will host John Bratton of the Department of Anthropology, University of West Florida at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Bratton will be speaking on the Cuban Chug Conservation and Restoration Project, “Documenting Hope and Resolve.”
This project will restore and protect the Garden’s existing Chug Exhibit of homemade migrant boats (chugs). The Chug Exhibit is the only known collection of this size anywhere. Dr. Bratton will also discuss artifact conservation and maritime archaeology tracking the decades of history in relations between the Florida Keys and Cuba. Cubans have helped to build Key West for the last 200 years and their story is entrenched in the history of the city.
Admission is free for members and $10 for non-members. The event will also be recorded and available after this date on the garden’s website. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.
‘Miss Island Queen’ Drag Pageant
The “Miss Island Queen” drag pageant and talent show will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St.
The event will feature six local celebrity contestants, each paired with a coach to showcase their hidden skills and strut their stuff to see who will raise the highest amount of donations for Samuel’s House, a nonprofit organization providing emergency shelter and essential needs to women, children and families in Monroe County.
The contestant that receives the highest donation total at the end of the night will be crowned Miss Island Queen 2023. Competing will be Dorian Patton, Andrew Morawski, DJ Sanaris, Ton Dustin, Beth Moyes and Casey Arnold.
For tickets, visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/MissIslandQueen2023.
Fringe Theater
“The Gulf,” a story of a small boat, a broken engine and a fragile relationship pushed too far, is the next production of Fringe Theater at the Armory, 600 White St.
Performances will be staged Thursday through Saturday, June 1-3, and Wednesday and Thursday, June 7-8.
For tickets, visit http://www.fringetheater.org or call 305-731-0581.
Fantasy Fest
King and Queen applications
The Florida Keys Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is accepting applications for the Royal King & Queen Campaign of Fantasy Fest at the FKSPCA, 5711 College Road or by emailing Tiffany@fkspca.org.
Informational meetings will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, and Wednesday, July 26.
Volunteers needed
The Key West Art Center is looking for volunteers to join a new team to produce the 2024 Key West Art and Craft Festival. This festival has a long history but is ready for some new energy and updated ideas.
The organization is looking for people who would like to help in several jobs from administration, PR and advertising, artist liaison and helpers to help with all aspects of setting and running the set-up.
Creative people with ideas, or with specific skills to share, are sought to start working in July and work through the show in February 2024, depending on position in the team.
For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.
Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military.
Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults.
For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Call to artists
The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St., is seeking artwork of all media and size for its annual Mango Madness members’ exhibition.
Dropoff for artwork is through Sunday, May 21, for the show, which opens Thursday, June 1.
For information, visit https://tskw.org/mango-madness-summer-members-show/.