Mallory Square survey
Mallory Square is beloved for its nightly Sunset Celebration, an iconic event that brings together the best of the Keys' natural beauty and unique culture. This is just one of the many roles this public square has played in its history, from anti-piracy outpost to auction house; ship-breaking yard to fishing pier.
The City of Key West is asking residents how it can realize the full potential of Mallory Square to support the Keys' culture, commerce and community.
Through April, the city is conducting a collaborative master planning process to guide future improvements to the square. The planning process will be community-centered, relying on input from both residents and visitors at all stages of development.
To take part in the planning process, visit https://mallorysquare.engage.sasaki.com/
The first survey will be live through Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Womankind BraZaar
Womankind supporters will model one-of-a-kind decorated bras at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St.
The light-hearted and crowd-engaging “Chin Up, Shoulders Back” event helps raise awareness for breast health and supports the nonprofit medical center’s mission to provide breast cancer screenings and exams to local women. Since its inception in 2007, the fundraiser has netted nearly $180,000 to help provide hundreds of women in need with free or affordable services.
Tickets are $40 for general admission and $60 for preferred seating and can be purchased at http://www.thekeywesttheater.com.
For information about the event and artist or sponsorship opportunities, contact Womankind at 305-294-4004 or visit http://www.womankindkeywest.com
'Burlesquers Stripfinity War: A Burlesque Parody'
Theater goers are invited to travel to a different dimension of the multiverse; a dimension where stripping superheroes work to save the world from a mad woman determined to destroy everything sexy in the universe.
“Burlesquers Stripfinity War: A Burlesque Parody” kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St., and runs for four evening performances.
The show, featuring vivacious versions of the famed Cinematic Universe superheroes, is the latest Key West Burlesque parody production.
Known for theatrical burlesque version of monumental movies and beloved stories like “Harriette Potter and the Enchanted Tassel”, “Taking it Off to See the Wizard”, and “The Sexy Side of Star Wars”, the company's creator and director, Christa Hunt, has reimagined a whole new world of avenging allies. To transform each character into a sexier, more exuberant adaptation of the original, Hunt has hired a local and nationally renowned performers.
Tickets are available online at http://www.thekeywesttheater.com. For information, visit http://www.keywestburlesque.show
Poets' series
The College of the Florida Keys is hosting CFK Poetics, its annual visiting poets series. This year’s theme is “Culture Unites and Divides.”
Poet and poetry professor Tom Hunley will present on Thursday, Oct. 6, also at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road. He will read some of his works and take questions from the audience.
CFK Poetics is a series that aims to develop awareness of and immersion in the humanities landscape by connecting students and the community with poetry on the national level in a way that is immediate to their own experiences. Since 2019, visiting poets have come to CFK or appeared virtually to share their work and have conversations with the student body as well as the community at large.
For information, visit http://www.CFK.edu/Poetics.
Choral group seeks singers
Keys Choral Arts has begun its rehearsals for the fall season, which will culminate with two December concerts.
New singers will be accepted through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Rehearsals are held at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave.
Keys Choral Arts is a truly inclusive community chorus for people who love to sing. Auditions are not required and audio learning tracks are provided for each voice part.
Membership is open to anyone age 16 and above, with basses and tenors particularly desired. Dues are set at $110 for the term, ending in December. A limited number of full and partial scholarships are available.
Rehearsals are held on Tuesday nights from 7 to 9 pm. Individual voice sectionals will be held at 6:15 pm, with schedules to be announced.
For information, please contact Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or keyschoralarts@gmail.com. Visit http://www.KeysChoralArts.org for information on concert dates and sign up forms.
Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced a new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members.
“The Book Club in a Bag collection is an extension of our mission to provide free reading and entertainment options for every member of the Keys community. This service extends that mission to include book clubs by providing free access to multiple copies of a title for group discussion,” said Kim Rinaldi, Senior Branch Manager of Key West Library.
Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Friends of the Big Pine Library donated the tote bags. Bags will loan for six weeks and must be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys.
“We hope that current book clubs will find this service convenient and that the new collection will encourage others to join in the fun and start their own book clubs,” said Kim Rinaldi.
For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.