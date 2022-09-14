Choral group seeks singers
Keys Choral Arts has begun its rehearsals for the fall season, which will culminate with two December concerts.
New singers will be accepted through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Rehearsals are held at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave.
Keys Choral Arts is a truly inclusive community chorus for people who love to sing. Auditions are not required and audio learning tracks are provided for each voice part.
Membership is open to anyone age 16 and older, with basses and tenors particularly desired. Dues are set at $110 for this term, ending in December. A limited number of full and partial scholarships are available.
Rehearsals are held on Tuesday nights from 7 to 9 pm. Individual voice sectionals will be held at 6:15 p.m., with schedules to be announced.
For information, contact Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or keyschoralarts@gmail.com. Visit http://www.KeysChoralArts.org for information on concert dates and sign up forms.
Museum Day
The Key West Museum of Art & History at the Custom House, 281 Front St., and the Tennessee Williams Museum, 513 Truman Ave., will open their doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day. Museum Day tickets will be available for download at http://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/.
“It is an honor for two of the Key West Art & Historical Society’s museums to be included in Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day,” said Executive Director Michael Gieda.
“It is our hope this special day brings new visitors ready to discover more about the extensive and unique art and history of Key West as depicted through numerous exhibits, videos, artifacts and more.”
Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at either museum. For information, contact Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112 or cconvertito@kwahs.org.
Poets’ series
The College of the Florida Keys is hosting CFK Poetics, its annual visiting poets series. This year’s theme is “Culture Unites and Divides.”
Poet and poetry professor Tom Hunley will present on Thursday, Oct. 6, also at 6 p.m. in the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road. He will read some of his works and take questions from the audience.
CFK Poetics is a series that aims to develop awareness of and immersion in the humanities landscape by connecting students and the community with poetry on the national level in a way that is immediate to their own experiences. Since 2019, visiting poets have come to CFK or appeared virtually to share their work and have conversations with the student body as well as the community at large.
For information, visit http://www.CFK.edu/Poetics.
Headdress Ball entries sought
The Headdress Ball is returning to its original time under the Fantasy Fest umbrella for the event at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater.
Talented headdress makers will compete for the prizes and, though the audience enjoys fully costumed entries, all entries are judged from the shoulders up and costumes are not considered in the awarding of points.
Headdresses can be supported on the shoulders, but must remain on the head during competition. Entries can include costumed “spotters,” however the physical presence of the spotters cannot be required for the support of the headdress.
Proceeds from the Headdress Ball go to promote LGBTQ+ tourism worldwide to Key West. There is no admission fee for those entering the competition.
For entry forms and information, visit https://gaykeywestfl.com/headdress-ball/
Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced a new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members.
“The Book Club in a Bag collection is an extension of our mission to provide free reading and entertainment options for every member of the Keys community. This service extends that mission to include book clubs by providing free access to multiple copies of a title for group discussion,” said Kim Rinaldi, Senior Branch Manager of Key West Library.
Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Friends of the Big Pine Library donated the tote bags. Bags will loan for six weeks and must be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys.
“We hope that current book clubs will find this service convenient and that the new collection will encourage others to join in the fun and start their own book clubs,” said Kim Rinaldi.
For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.