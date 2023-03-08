This Just In

Women’s Film Festival
The annual Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival has opened at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St.
“Born in Flames,” on Wednesday, March 8, is an experimental docu-fiction about a dystopian U.S. 10 years after a “social democratic” revolution. This 1983 cult classic shows that even after a decade of change, women are still not getting their due and a radical band of women set out to fix it.
“Trouble with Angels” (March 15) is a light-hearted comedy from director Ida Lupino. Released in 1966, this film stars Haley Mills, and Rosalind Russell as the Mother Superior of a rambunctious group of girls in a convent school.
On March 22, Agnès Varda’s 1962 film “Cleo from 5 to 7” will be shown. A young pop singer contemplates her own mortality as she awaits the results of a biopsy.
The final Wednesday’s film (March 29) is the HBO documentary, “The Janes,” telling the story of a group of women in pre-Roe Chicago, who worked together to provide safe abortions to thousands of women. Two of these women (now in their 80s) will join the audience by Zoom after the screening for a discussion of this topic.
All films will be shown at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.tropiccinema.com or at the door.
Holi, the Festival of Colors
The Key West Library will once again welcome spring with a celebration of Holi, the Festival of Colors, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.
Holi is a Hindu festival of spring. It marks the coming of the spring season by spraying everyone with colorful powder or by dumping water on them. Holi helps to bring the society together and strengthens community. This festival is also celebrated by non-Hindus, as anyone can be part of this colorful and joyous festival.
The tradition during Holi is that even enemies turn friends and forget any hardship that may be present. During Holi there is no difference between rich and poor, everyone celebrates the festival with a spirit of friendliness and brotherhood.
The program is free and open to all ages and will take place in the Palm Garden next to the Library, 700 Fleming St.
Photography workshops offeredThe Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will host nature photographer and teacher Kristie Killam who will will be conducting two, hands-on photography workshops on Saturday, March 11.
Workshop I is in the field practice for participants to learn how to select subject, equipment, edit, print, etc.
Workshop II is a one-on-one session to take a photo and transform it into art to be showcased in the April ‘Nature is Art’ exhibit at Garden, open to the public Thursday, April 20, through Sunday, April 30. This will showcase the program’s artists and their creations for auction and/or sale to the public. Registration is required at $25 per person, and limited to 25 participants.
The Garden is located at 5210 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
Impromptu Concert
The Key West Impromptu Classical Concerts’ will feature the American Brass Quintet at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
The American Brass Quintet is internationally recognized as a premier chamber music ensemble, celebrated for leadership in the brass world.
The program will feature works from Jennifer Higdon, David Snow and Eric Ewazen.
The concert takes place at St. Paul’s Church at 401 Duval St. Admission is $20 at the door, and students are admitted free.
For information, including subscriptions and donations, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org.
Dance Concert
The CoffeeMill Young Dance Collective will present its annual benefit concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road.
The student dance company will perform an “Evening of Dance” featuring an adaptation of “Coppelia,” plus a collection of other original pieces from its repertoire under the direction of Joseph Goodman, Kara Querio and Penny Leto.
For tickets, visit http://www.keystix.com. For information, visit http//www.coffeemilldance.com.
Home Tours
Key West Home Tours will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 17-18.
Presented by the Old Island Restoration Foundation, the tour is a way to experience the architecture and culture of the island.
Tickets are available online at http://www.oirf.org or by stopping by the Old Island Museum Store at 322 Duval St.
{div id=”content-details”}TSKW Glow Hours{/div}
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.