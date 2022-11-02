Lighthouse history event
Monroe County residents are invited to join the staff of the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St., to learn about the history of the lighthouse tower and the lighthouse keepers that resided on the property during its time in operation.
The Sunday, Nov. 6, Family Museum Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The program was designed to coincide with the Society’s Community Day, a day offering free museum admission to Monroe County residents the first Sunday of each month.
While on the property, families are invited to climb the lighthouse tower, take a guided tour through the keeper’s quarters museum and to create ocean-themed art inspired by neighbor and famous author, Ernest Hemingway. Using palm fronds, paint and other organic material, children and their guardians can create brilliantly colored fish that they can take away as a souvenir from their visit.
“We are thrilled to host family day at a different Society museum each month. With this month’s family day taking place at our Key West Lighthouse, we realized an activity that captures Hemingway’s love of fishing would be the perfect project for children and their families to work on during their visit,” said Education Specialist Kassandra Collett.
The Family Museum Day program is free and open to the public. Registration is not required, and all supplies will be provided by the Key West Art & Historical Society. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events, call 305-295-6616, Ext. 114, or email kcollett@kwahs.org.
Sail into Historic Exploration
On Saturday, Nov. 12, launching at 9 a.m., Florida Keys historian and author Brad Bertelli will lead the next in a series of monthly historically informative two-hour seafaring excursions presented by Key West Art & Historical Society in partnership with S/V Argo Navis.
Passengers aboard the catamaran Argo Navis will enjoy bloody marys, mimosas or non-alcoholic beverages and light breakfast fare while Bertelli shares the illuminating back-story and personal insights on the day’s topic, “Captain Benjamin Baker and Florida Keys Pineapple Farming.” His knowledge of Ben Baker, known as the King of Florida Wreckers in the 19th century, is extensive and he will deftly examine Baker’s connection to Key West and his later ventures of introducing pineapple farming to the Florida Keys.
The next two upcoming tours on Argo Navis are “Lighthouses of the Florida Keys,” presented by Keys historian Cori Convertito, Thursday, Dec. 15, and “Conch Cuisine & Culture,” presented by Key West Food Tours owner Analise Andrews on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Historic Seaport Sails are limited to 50 attendees; for reservations, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events. Cost is $75 for KWAHS members, $90 for non-members.
For information, contact Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
Lower Keys’ Island Art Festival
Subtropical temperatures, holiday-themed festivities and unique gifts handcrafted by local and regional artists are among the attractions for people planning a Thanksgiving weekend getaway in the Lower Florida Keys.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, visitors can show their seasonal spirit, enjoy live music and choose artisan gifts for friends and family at the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce’s annual Island Art Festival.
The open-air fair features a wide range of creative and musical offerings in an inviting natural setting. The event takes place on the wooded grounds of the chamber’s visitor center, Mile Marker 31, oceanside, on Big Pine Key.
The festival typically features more than 50 artisans and vendors from the Florida Keys, all showcasing original wares that offer a meaningful one-of-a-kind alternative to mass-produced holiday gifts.
Wares range from handmade jewelry and stained glass to paintings, candles, fragrant soaps, wearable art and savory foodstuffs produced locally.
Some artisans offer demonstrations, sharing the secrets behind their creations with festival attendees.
The family-friendly fair also features live music by favorite local entertainers. Food and beverages are to be available from on-site vendors.
Festival admission and parking are free, but attendees are asked not to bring picnic baskets or coolers.
Holiday Parade floats sought
The City of Key West will host its Holiday Parade at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Applications for floats will be accepted until Monday, Nov. 21. Floats can be of any length but must be maneuverable and no more than 15 feet wide and 12 feet high. Each entry requires monitors. The number of entries is limited to 55.
Entry forms must be received by no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.
Applications are available at https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov, or by calling Special Events Administrator at 305-809-3881.
Friends of the Library
Established in 1972, the Friends of the Key West Library celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, part of the annual celebration of National Friends of Libraries Week.
The events sponsored by the Friends this year include a free eight-week speaker series on Monday evenings, beginning Jan. 16, a monthly used book sale, and a gala on Monday, Feb. 13, featuring author Carl Hiaasen.
The Friends, a separate not-for-profit organization supporting the library, donated $58,000 last year through membership, book sales, special events and contributions. In the 50 years since its inception, the organization has contributed over a million dollars to the library in support of the library’s collections and services.
For information, visit http://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org
Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artists Fund of the Florida Keys, Inc. has announced a Call to Artists for the 2023 Fine Art Auction to be held Sunday, March 12, at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St.
The Call to Artists and submission for artwork closes at midnight Friday, Nov. 18. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted http://www.mckeefund.org.
Artists will be notified of acceptance no later than Thursday, Dec. 15. Art dropoff is Saturday, Feb. 25, with the auction preview hosted at TSKW from Thursday, March 2, through auction night on Sunday, March 12.
Only 50 entries will be accepted due to space and time limitations.
The annual art auction raises money for project-based grants to Keys visual, literary and performing artists. Attendees can bid on original paintings, sculpture, photography, fiber art, ceramics, mixed media, jewelry and more.
Each participating artist receives 50% of the proceeds from the sale of his or her work, while the McKee Fund receives the remainder to award to other Keys artists for select projects.
For information about the Anne McKee Artists Fund and its annual auction and artist grants, visit http://www.mckeefund.org.
Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced a new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members.
“The Book Club in a Bag collection is an extension of our mission to provide free reading and entertainment options for every member of the Keys community. This service extends that mission to include book clubs by providing free access to multiple copies of a title for group discussion,” said Kim Rinaldi, Senior Branch Manager of Key West Library.
Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Friends of the Big Pine Library donated the tote bags. Bags will loan for six weeks and must be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys.
For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. on select Tuesdays.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.